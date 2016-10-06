Bill Clinton: Asset or distraction?

(CNN) The Secretary of Explaining Stuff sometimes explains stuff a little too well.

Bill Clinton, who earned his nickname from President Barack Obama after making a resounding case for his 2012 candidacy, is facing heat after showing the flip side of his political genius.

Clinton later sought to clean up the comments, but the resulting storm is renewing a debate that has flared throughout Hillary Clinton's political career: Is the 42nd President his wife's best asset or biggest distraction? Or both?

Republicans, including Donald Trump, seized on the Obamacare remarks to claim that Clinton is his wife's worst surrogate, seeking to drive a wedge between Obama supporters and the current Democratic nominee who badly needs their votes.

Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Bill Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career. Hide Caption 1 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton was born in Hope, Arkansas, on August 19, 1946. He is seen here the following year. Hide Caption 2 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career A young Clinton shakes hands with President John F. Kennedy while other American Legion Boys Nation delegates look on during a trip to the White House in 1963. Hide Caption 3 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career In 1974, Clinton ran unsuccessfully for the House of Representatives seat for Arkansas' Third Congressional District. Hide Caption 4 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton was elected governor of Arkansas in 1978. He is seen here with civil rights activist Rosa Parks and first lady Rosalynn Carter in July 1979. Hide Caption 5 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Talk show host Arsenio Hall gestures approvingly as Clinton plays Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" on the saxophone during a taping of "The Arsenio Hall Show" in 1992. Hide Caption 6 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career During his 1992 campaign for the presidency, Clinton and his Democratic running mate, Sen. Al Gore, tour a factory in Davenport, Iowa. Hide Caption 7 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton debates President George H.W. Bush and independent candidate H. Ross Perot (not pictured) at Michigan State University in Lansing, on October 19, 1992. It was their third and final debate. Hide Caption 8 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career From left, Hillary Clinton, Tipper Gore, Bill Clinton and Al Gore celebrate their successful bid for the White House from the Old State House in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 4, 1992. Clinton won with 43% of the vote to Bush's 37% and Perot's 19%. Hide Caption 9 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career The Clinton's cat, Socks, is photographed outside the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock on November 17, 1992. Hide Caption 10 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career President Ronald Reagan presents Clinton with a jar of red, white and blue jelly beans in Los Angeles on November 27, 1992. Reagan said they kept him from smoking cigarettes. Hide Caption 11 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton takes his morning jog through the National Mall in Washington on May 8, 1993. Hide Caption 12 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career James Brady, the Reagan administration press secretary who was wounded during the 1981 assassination attempt, watches President Clinton sign the Brady Bill at the White House on November 30, 1993. The bill required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases, ending a seven-year gun-control battle. Hide Caption 13 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career From left, Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) signing ceremony at the White House on September 14, 1993. Hide Caption 14 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton calls on a reporter during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on March 24, 1994. The President said he would release his tax returns from the late-1970s to answer questions about his Whitewater investment. Six years later, independent counsel Robert Ray closed the Whitewater investigation, clearing the Clintons of any wrongdoing in the real estate scandal. Hide Caption 15 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton rides in a 1967 Ford Mustang during a visit to the Charlotte, North Carolina, Motor Speedway on April 17, 1994. Hide Caption 16 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career White House intern Monica Lewinsky embraces President Clinton at a Democratic fund-raiser in Washington on October 23, 1996. Hide Caption 17 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton tees off on the first hole at Farm Neck Golf Club during a visit to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on August 22, 1997. Hide Caption 18 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Paula Jones, center, arrives at the office of a lawyer representing President Clinton in Washington on January 17, 1998. The former Arkansas state employee filed a federal civil lawsuit in 1994 accusing Clinton of making "persistent and continuous" unwanted sexual advances during a conference in 1991, when he was governor. The President agreed to an $850,000 settlement on November 13, 1998. Hide Caption 19 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career President Clinton speaks about the Monica Lewinsky scandal at the White House on January 26, 1998, as First Lady Hillary Clinton looks on. "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," he said. Hide Caption 20 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Members of the 105th Congress and guests fill the Senate chamber as President Clinton delivers his State of the Union address on January 27, 1998. Hide Caption 21 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Vice President Gore looks on as Clinton places an "0" on the board showing what the federal deficit will be after unveiling his balanced budget plan for 1999, during a ceremony at the White House on February 2, 1998. The President declared an end to "an era of exploding deficits," sent a $1.73 trillion budget to Congress that promised the first surplus in more than three decades. Hide Caption 22 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career The Clintons, and their daughter Chelsea, center, depart the White House on August 18, 1998, with their dog Buddy on their way to a two-week vacation in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Clinton gave a televised address a day before to the American people from the White House regarding his testimony earlier to a federal grand jury in which he admitted to an inappropriate relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Hide Caption 23 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton answers questions from reporters on December 17, 1998, before the start of a meeting with his foreign policy team, including National Security Adviser Sandy Berger, left, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Defense Secretary William Cohen and Vice President Al Gore at the White House. After a December 16 military strike on Iraq, Clinton warned Iraqi President Saddam Hussein against threatening his neighbors. Clinton also indicated his determination to complete the operations that continued the next day with renewed bombing of Iraqi sites suspected of housing parts to manufacture weapons of mass destruction. Hide Caption 24 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career The Clintons listen as House Minority Leader Dick Gephardt addresses the nation on December 19, 1998, at the White House after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the President on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to the Lewinsky scandal. A defiant Clinton rejected calls for his resignation following the House vote. Hide Caption 25 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton pauses while reading a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House after the Senate voted to acquit him on February 12, 1999, in Washington. Clinton apologized for the actions that led to his impeachment, saying he was "profoundly sorry." Hide Caption 26 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton meets with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, left and Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat on July 25, 2000, at Camp David at the end of a Mideast peace summit. The talks ended without an agreement. Hide Caption 27 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton leaves McDonald's after stopping for a crispy chicken sandwich, fries and a large Diet Coke following his passing of the symbolic torch as the leader of the Democratic Party to vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Gore in Monroe, Michigan, on August 15, 2000. Hide Caption 28 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton speaks at a New York Senate fund-raiser on October 22, 2000, at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, New York. Clinton attended four fundraisers throughout New York state in support of his wife's Senate campaign. Hide Caption 29 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton and daughter Chelsea wave before boarding his plane at Andrews Air Force Base as he leaves Washington following Bush's inauguration on January 20, 2001. Clinton was heading to his new home in Chappaqua, New York. Hide Caption 30 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton cheers a group of saxophone players at the conclusion of a rally on July 30, 2001, at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building in Harlem, New York. Harlem residents welcomed Clinton, who was moving into his new post-presidential office in the building. Hide Caption 31 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Dr. Craig Smith, right, answers a reporter's question about Clinton's status after Clinton's quadruple bypass surgery in September 2004. Clinton was hospitalized after suffering chest pains and shortness of breath. Doctors announced that some of Clinton's arteries had been blocked more than 90%. Hide Caption 32 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career (From right) Clinton stands with his wife, daughter, President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter during the inauguration of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 18, 2004. The library and museum includes some 76.8 million pages of paper documents, 1.85 million photographs and over 75,000 artifacts from Clinton's eight years in the White House. Hide Caption 33 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton gestures as he explains to journalists that the baby being held was born just two days ago at Teureubeuh village refugee camp in Jantho, Indonesia, on May 20, 2005. Clinton visited the Indonesian ground zero of the tsunami disaster on a mission to galvanize the delivery of aid to areas still struggling to recover. Under heavy security, Clinton held talks with United Nations and government reconstruction officials at the main airport in the western province of Aceh, where more than 128,000 people lost their lives in December 2004. Hide Caption 34 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton visits with Hurricane Katrina evacuees in the Reliant Center adjacent to the Astrodome in Houston on September 5, 2005. That same day, former President George H.W. Bush and Clinton announced the formation of the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund, to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina. Hide Caption 35 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career On January 12, 2006, in New York City, Clinton announces that an agreement was reached by the Clinton Foundation that will allow the sale of anti-retroviral drugs Efavirenz and Abacavir, as well as HIV tests, at a lower cost in developing countries. Anti-retroviral drugs and rapid tests were regarded as part of the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative. Hide Caption 36 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career The former President addresses the Democratic National Convention on August 27, 2008, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Democrats made history on August 27, installing Barack Obama as the first black presidential nominee of a major U.S. party. A state-by-state roll-call vote was dramatically suspended when Hillary Clinton appeared on the floor of the convention and called for Obama to be nominated by acclamation. Hide Caption 37 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Journalist Laura Ling speaks in front of Euna Lee, former Vice President Gore and former President Clinton after Ling and Lee arrived in Burbank, California, on August 5, 2009, after being released by North Korean authorities. Ling and Lee, of San Francisco-based Current TV, were arrested by North Korea in March for illegally entering the country on the Chinese border. They were pardoned by President Kim Jong-Il after a meeting with Clinton. Ling and Lee had been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Hide Caption 38 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton visits the General Hospital of Port-au-Prince on January 18, 2010, after a 7.0 earthquake sturck the country. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon placed Clinton in charge of overseeing aid and reconstruction efforts in Haiti on February 3, 2010. Hide Caption 39 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Bill Gates, co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, testifies with Clinton before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2010. Gates and Clinton voiced their support for legislation that would increase funding for global health and outlined what they believe could be cost-effective ways to fight HIV/AIDS and poverty around the world. Hide Caption 40 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career The former President walks his daughter Chelsea down the aisle during her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky at the Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York, on July 31, 2010. Hide Caption 41 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton welcomes President Barack Obama to the stage during a campaign rally on November 4, 2012, in Concord, New Hampshire. With only two days left until the presidential election, Obama and his opponent, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, were stumping from one "swing state" to the next in a last-minute rush to persuade undecided voters. Hide Caption 42 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 18, 2013. Hide Caption 43 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career President Obama awards Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House on November 20, 2013. The medal is considered the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. Hide Caption 44 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Bill de Blasio, right, is sworn in as New York City mayor by Clinton on the steps of City Hall in Lower Manhattan on January 1, 2014. With them are de Blasio's daughter Chiara, wife Chirlane and son Dante. Hide Caption 45 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush share a laugh during a September event launching the Presidential Leadership Scholars program at the Newseum in Washington. With the cooperation of the Clinton, Bush, Lyndon B. Johnson and George H. W. Bush presidential libraries and foundations, the new scholarship program will provide "motivated leaders across all sectors an opportunity to study presidential leadership and decision making and learn from key administration officials, practitioners and leading academics." Hide Caption 46 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Hillary and Bill Clinton hold their granddaughter in September at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky is the first child of their daughter, Chelsea. Hide Caption 47 of 48 Photos: Bill Clinton's life and career Clinton and actor Sean Penn visit a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in February. Hide Caption 48 of 48

"Bill Clinton is right: Obamacare is 'crazy', 'doesn't work' and 'doesn't make sense'. Thanks Bill for telling the truth," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

At a rally Wednesday evening in Reno, Nevada, Trump accused Hillary Clinton of wanting to "double down" on Obamacare.

"This woman doesn't know what the hell she's doing," he said.

Clinton's missteps

To those who believe that the former President, who recently turned 70, has lost a political step, the Obamacare spat was another exhibit for the prosecution. After all, it was not the first time he veered off message during the 2016 campaign.

His decision this summer to stride across the runway at the Phoenix airport to greet Attorney General Loretta Lynch sparked accusations he was trying to compromise the Justice Department's probe into his wife's private email server. Days of unflattering headlines and memories of Clinton's past scandals followed.

Clinton also got into a fiery back-and-forth about criminal justice with a protestor at a rally in Philadelphia in another counter-productive moment.

Allegations of ethical wrongdoing, and ghosts of his past infidelities, as well as more recent questions about the management of the Clinton Foundation, have given ammunition to Republicans keen to sideline the former president.

All of this doesn't just add fuel to questions about Clinton's campaign role. It sparks intrigue about how a President Hillary Clinton would manage an active, sometimes outspoken and independent former president living in the White House.

The latest Bill Clinton episode erupted in Flint, Michigan, on Monday.

Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Photos: Barack Obama's presidency U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama's second term nears its close, here's a look at some key moments of his administration. Hide Caption 1 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground. Hide Caption 2 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama appears on "Meet the Press" with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007. Hide Caption 3 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008. Hide Caption 4 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008. Hide Caption 5 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. Hide Caption 6 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008. Hide Caption 7 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Hide Caption 8 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. Hide Caption 9 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009. Hide Caption 10 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Hide Caption 11 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy wanted to know if Obama's hair felt like his. Hide Caption 13 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor's cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009. Hide Caption 14 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a "good beginning" Obama's speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state. Hide Caption 15 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009. Hide Caption 16 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing. Hide Caption 17 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor. Hide Caption 18 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan. Hide Caption 19 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009. Hide Caption 20 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009. Hide Caption 21 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010. Hide Caption 22 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010. Hide Caption 23 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama's signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010. Hide Caption 24 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010. Hide Caption 25 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill. Hide Caption 26 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media's obsession with the "sideshow" issue was a distraction in a "serious time." Hide Caption 27 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. Hide Caption 28 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011. Hide Caption 29 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011. Hide Caption 30 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011. Hide Caption 31 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri. Hide Caption 32 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq. Hide Caption 33 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011. Hide Caption 34 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012. Hide Caption 35 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012. Hide Caption 36 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to Clint Eastwood's "empty chair" speech at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, "This seat's taken." Hide Caption 37 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012. Hide Caption 38 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election. Hide Caption 39 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012. Hide Caption 40 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012. Hide Caption 41 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013. Hide Caption 42 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013. Hide Caption 43 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013. Hide Caption 44 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Jay Leno interviews Obama on "The Tonight Show" in August 2013. Hide Caption 45 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government. Hide Caption 46 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on "Between Two Ferns," a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die. Hide Caption 47 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS. Hide Caption 48 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014. Hide Caption 49 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015. Hide Caption 50 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015. Hide Caption 51 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence. Hide Caption 52 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama's opposition to a long-standing economic "blockade," but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized. Hide Caption 53 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016. Hide Caption 54 of 55 Photos: Barack Obama's presidency Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state. Hide Caption 55 of 55

"So you've got this crazy system where all of a sudden 25 million more people have health care and then the people who are out there busting it, sometimes 60 hours a week, wind up with their premiums doubled and their coverage cut in half. It's the craziest thing in the world," Clinton said.

Although he tried to walk back his remarks on Tuesday and Wednesday, Republicans took the words "crazy" and "craziest" from his larger argument to proclaim Clinton just ripped into Obama's proudest achievement.

On Wednesday in Ohio, Bill Clinton moderated his language on Obamacare but did not dilute his point.

"I strongly supported that bill, and it's given more than 20 million people more insurance," Clinton said. "But there are problems with it. There are problems with it, and everybody knows it."

Statement of fact

It might have been a political gaffe. But Clinton's comment was a simple statement of a fact that everybody in politics understands.

If Obamacare is to work and survive, like many laws after they are enacted, it must be adjusted for prevailing economic and social conditions. But with Republicans -- who voted more than 50 times to repeal the law -- in control of Congress, there is no chance of a simple overhaul.

That means the law's fate depends on who wins in November.

In that sense, Clinton's remarks, though they might have infuriated the White House, likely infuriated congressional Democrats running for re-election and embarrassed his wife's campaign, could represent an effort to create political distance for his wife at a time of rising premiums and deductibles that are coming due just as voters go to the polls.

"He can be colorful but I think that really hit the point he was making, which is we've got to keep what's good and we've got to fix the problems," Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta said on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" this week.

Indeed, the "good" Bill Clinton that can be a political gift to the campaign comes as a package with the undisciplined version. Patrick Maney, a Boston College historian who recently published a book about the Clinton presidency, which he dubbed "A New Gilded Age," disputed the idea that the Obamacare comments were a gaffe.

"He will do things and you think he has lost a step and you think, 'Boy that was not a smart thing to do.' But then you think about it, you realize there is a really astute political mind at work there," Maney said.

Positive role

The latest Obamacare spat aside, it is easy to overlook the fact that Clinton actually has played a more positive role in the 2016 campaign than in his wife's bitter 2008 race against Obama. The former president's role in a racially charged, losing primary race with Obama left deep political wounds on all sides.

But in politics, if not in life, Clinton learns from his mistakes.

There has been no repeat of the competing power centers loyal to Clinton and his wife that were ruinous to her primary effort in 2008. And despite a few controversies, he's mostly been an effective behind-the-scenes player.

"From everything I can tell, President Clinton has always been a good soldier to the best of his ability," said Joe Conason, author of the new book "Man of the World: The Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton." "It is not that he never makes a mistake but he does mostly what he is asked to do to the best of his ability."

Following his controversial comments in the 2008 primary that were seen as a racially charged dismissal of Obama, Clinton spent years repairing his ties with South Carolina Democrats and other African American leaders. That helped build Hillary Clinton's unassailable Democratic bastion among black voters in 2016, which helped her build a wall against Bernie Sanders in the South during the primaries.

After a few frosty years, Bill Clinton accepted the olive branch offered by Obama and made the case for the nation's first African-American President's re-election during the 2012 Democratic National Convention in a way that Obama was unable to do for himself.

The snapshot of current relations between the two presidents came last week when Clinton dawdled at the foot of the stairs to Air Force One at the Tel Aviv airport after the funeral of former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres.

JUST WATCHED Obama shouts to Bill Clinton at Air Force One: 'Let's go!' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama shouts to Bill Clinton at Air Force One: 'Let's go!' 01:15

"Bill, let's go!" Obama cried from the top of the steps, his face a picture of combined exasperation, affection and amusement.

Role reversal

The Clinton-Obama rapprochement has had real results in 2016. In fact, it sparked a role reversal, with Obama and his wife, Michelle, returning the favor to become the most prominent surrogates for Hillary Clinton's election. Obama's growing popularity -- a CNN/ORC poll released Thursday found his approval rating at 55%, the highest mark of his second term -- lends Hillary Clinton significant credibility in key Democratic blocs.

While Bill Clinton may have been less prominent in the 2016 campaign, he has been as busy as ever, heading to places like Youngstown, Ohio, where Trump's populism threatens to eat into Democratic vote counts.

Each event is a chance to enthuse and register Democrats and spreads the campaign to places the candidate herself cannot always reach.

His gaffes might make headlines but his influence is not always in the news.

Conason says that on the same day as the showdown with the protestor in Philadelphia made waves, Bill Clinton enjoyed a rapturous welcome in the city from influential African Methodist Episcopal bishops from across the nation.

"His speech to them was full of scripture and exhortation and stories about his wife and really nothing about him. He had them on their feet. They all went home, they did what they needed to do for him," Conason said.

Clinton is just as tireless on the campaign trial as he was when he first ran for the office almost a quarter century ago. His white mane may be thinning and the skin hangs more loosely around his neck, but he was in top form in Ohio Wednesday, characteristically waving his thin index finger and holding small crowds in thrall.

His speeches are packed with folksy anecdotes about people he meets on the trail, along with issues like energy, college financing, economic policy and retraining. He connects each of these points to a plan his wife is proposing to enact should they call the White House home again.

On Wednesday, Clinton complained that such nuts and bolts policy never gets an airing in the debates, in a barbed comment about a campaign in which his 1990s style conversational politics has sometimes seemed a throwback.

"It doesn't do well on Twitter! No one is foaming at the mouth!" Clinton said. "I am joking. But I am not."