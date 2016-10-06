Antonin Scalia law school dedicated in Virginia

Story highlights Antonin Scalia's death last February shocked the close knit court leaving it short handed

Elena Kagan recounted that when she was dean of Harvard Law how Scalia would visit the school

Arlington, Virginia (CNN) Justice Elena Kagan and other members of the Supreme Court traveled Thursday to Virginia to celebrate the legacy of -- and name a law school after -- Justice Antonin Scalia, who Kagan called "one of the most important Supreme Court justices ever, and also one of the greatest."

He also, she joked, had the unique ability to "grab hold of students, shake them and turn them upside down" with his provocative opinions.

Kagan's comments came before an audience of legal luminaries attending the dedication of the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Scalia's death last February shocked the close-knit court leaving it short handed and caught in the middle of a ferocious debate as Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

But it was Scalia's legacy that was front and center at the dedication ceremony.

