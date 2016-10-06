Story highlights The American Action Forum says Donald Trump's plan would cost between $182 billion and $680 billion

The plan regards maternity and child care proposals, and was developed with GOP congresswomen

(CNN) A Republican think tank is calling some of Donald Trump's latest and high-profile policy ideas "quite expensive," following the release of a paid family leave plan that was in part developed with female GOP members of Congress.

The American Action Forum, which acts as the policy arm of the House GOP super PAC, released research Thursday saying that Trump's proposals will cost between $182 billion and $680 billion.

"Combining the deduction, rebate, savings accounts, and paid leave program, Mr. Trump's child care and maternity leave proposals would be quite expensive to implement," said AAF director of labor market policy Ben Gitis and AAF director of fiscal policy Gordon Gray in a statement.

A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

Trump's campaign worked with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the highest-ranking female House GOP leader, to develop its family leave policy and McMorris Rodgers and Trump's daughter Ivanka met with a group of female House GOP members on Capitol Hill last month to discuss and promote the plan.

