Dozens of Afghan trainees go AWOL in US

Washington (CNN) More than 40 Afghan security force members training in the US have gone AWOL since last year, including eight last month, according to the US military.

One of those eight who vanished in September was detained by Canadian police while attempting to cross the US-Canada border, Cmdr. Patrick Evans told CNN Thursday.

A total of 45 members of Afghanistan's security forces have been reported absent without leave (AWOL) while in the US since the start of 2015. Of those, the whereabouts of 13 remain unknown, Evans said.

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for tracking them down once they are reported missing, according to the military.

The 32 that have been located, Evans said, have either been deported, arrested and jailed, crossed an international border, or applied for immigration benefits.

