New Hampshire poll: Clinton holds 2-point edge

Washington (CNN) Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton holds a 2-point edge over Republican Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Nearly 7% of people surveyed said they were undecided.

When it came to trustworthiness of the presidential candidates, 38% of people surveyed answered yes to the question asking if Clinton would be "honest and trustworthy," while 57% answered no. For Trump, 34% answered yes while 59% answered no.

And 63% of people surveyed said they feel "alarmed" about the presidential race, while 21% feel excited and 9% feel bored.

For the US. Senate race, 47% of people surveyed said they will vote for or lean toward incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte, and 41% said they will support her Democratic challenger, Gov. Maggie Hassan.

The race is closer for governor in the state, where 40% of people surveyed said they will vote for or lean toward Republican candidate Chris Sununu, and 36% will do the same for Democratic candidate Colin Van Ostern.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll surveyed 500 likely voters from Oct. 3 to 5 and has a margin of error of 4.4%.