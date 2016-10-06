Story highlights Chris Twiggs says he fled Hurricane Matthew. Hurricanes may have missed in the past, don't ignore weather warnings

Twiggs: Staying for the storm, against warnings, may lead others to stay next time, which could be deadly

Chris Twiggs is a running coach and retired English professor in Amelia Island, Florida, who has lived in the state since 1980. He's on twitter as @ctwiggs and posts infrequently at ChrisTwiggs.com. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) We have our children; we have our pets. Everything else can be replaced.

The first time my wife and I evacuated for a hurricane, it was Floyd in 1999. Forty-eight hours out, it looked like we would take a direct hit in Ormond Beach, where we had just bought a cute old house less than a mile off the beach. Plywood was hard to find, so I drove 40 miles away to a Home Depot that still had some, then came back to a hardware store closer to home to buy screws and a power saw.

Chris Twiggs

Neighbors help each other in situations like this, and a guy I just met at the hardware store offered to help me board up our house if I would help him. He lived alone and didn't think he could do it himself. There's a strange calm in the weather before a storm, and Jim and I sipped Cokes, sawed plywood, and got the windows covered. There was no talk of sitting this one out. I had a pregnant wife and a toddler, so we weren't taking chances. As we finished with Jim's house, we shook hands and promised to help each other with the cleanup when we got back.

With Floyd we were lucky. Floyd turned away. Matthew may do the same, but it may not.

The worst thing that can happen in a hurricane is you can stay to wait it out and die when it hits. The second worst thing that can happen is you can stay to wait it out and it turns like Floyd did, making you feel justified or smarter than the National Weather Service, and therefore less likely to evacuate in the future. Your presence in the storm and your "cleverness" when all around you "panicked" may lead others to stay.

