Mathew Davies is head of the International Relations Department at The Australian National University. He specializes in Southeast Asian politics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. The following article contains language that some readers may find offensive.

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte marked the week leading to his first 100 days in office with renewed attacks on the country's alliance with the United States.

The most recent of his near daily outbursts came during a series of speeches given in Manila. Duterte announced "I will break up with America" in response to an alleged refusal by Washington to not sell weaponry to the Philippines. Russia and China, Duterte continued, had both offered to provide weaponry should the Philippines request it.

Duterte's stock with the US government cannot fall much further. Immediately after coming to power Duterte launched a wave of extrajudicial killings in pursuit of his self-proclaimed war on drug dealers and addicts. Amid the international condemnation for these killings, Duterte has likened himself to Hitler and indicating he would happily kill more. Duterte has insulted the US Ambassador to Manila Philip Goldberg, calling him a "gay son of a bitch," and has directed vulgar language at President Barack Obama and said that he can "go to hell."

Despite the reassurance from White House press secretary Josh Earnest that the US-Philippines alliance remains strong, Duterte's continued extreme actions and language pose a real and growing risk to the alliance. Even as it stands at the moment, serious questions need to be asked of the reliability of the Philippines both as an alliance partner and as a partner in the promotion of the values of democracy and good governance that the US seeks to defend in the region. The real danger, however, is if Duterte makes good on his threat to move toward Moscow or Beijing. Were this to happen, the US security posture in East Asia would be dangerously weakened.

A Philippines falling within the orbit of Beijing or Moscow would undermine the US's ability to defend freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. At the moment, the US and the Philippines undertake joint patrols in the region, and as recently as April 2016, before Duterte's assumption of the presidency, had signed an enhanced alliance agreement that saw the basing of US aircraft at Clark Air Base, joint training exercises and the release of US funding to support military infrastructure enhancements. Duterte has indicated he wishes to review all these agreements.

