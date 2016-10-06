Why Anna Politkovskaya still inspires

Story highlights Tanya Lokshina: Local leadership in Chechnya has fostered a climate of terror

It is largely owing to late journalist Anna Politkovskaya that world knows about crimes against civilians in Chechnya war, she says

Tanya Lokshina is Russia program director at Human Rights Watch. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) I was at a farmers' market in Moscow looking for a perfect eggplant when a friend called to tell me Anna Politkovskaya had been killed. I remember answering the cell phone and hearing my friend's scratchy voice, "Anya is gone. They murdered her. She's dead."

I paid for the eggplant, put it in my backpack, which was already full of fresh produce, and walked home. It was October 7, 2006, close to 5:30 p.m. The day was unseasonably warm and sunny. I put the vegetables in the kitchen sink, picked up a knife and then my numb brain finally managed to process those words: "Anya is gone, dead, murdered." I dropped the knife, grabbed my jacket and ran for the metro. That night, with dozens of others, we stood by Anna's apartment building for hours. Many brought flowers. People spoke quietly, moved slowly.

Overwhelmed with horror, we kept the vigil -- because there was nothing else we could possibly do.

Anna Politkovskaya was a leading voice in Russia, reporting on the Chechnya war. For close to seven years, starting 1999, she traveled to Chechnya for Novaya Gazeta, taking tremendous personal risks to tell stories of indiscriminate bombing and shelling, atrocious mop-up operations by federal forces, brutal killings, disappearances and torture of civilians.

Anna was and will always be a hero for ordinary Chechens. It is largely owing to her that the world knows about crimes against civilians in the course of that dirty war.

