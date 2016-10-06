Story highlights White Helmets are a group of volunteers who work to save lives in Syria

Barrel bomb attacks more common as war in Syria drags on

(CNN) A barrel bomb struck a center used by Syria's civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, in the country's capital of Damascus, the group said.

The group tweeted that the center and vehicles at the scene were destroyed Wednesday, and some volunteers injured in the attack.

.@SyriaCivilDef center in Damascus just destroyed by air dropped barrel bomb. Vehicles destroyed and center out of action. — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) October 5, 2016

"We rush to the scene of attacks to save the greatest number of lives in the shortest possible time and to minimize further injury to people and damage to property," the group says on its website.

White Helmet volunteer sobs as he rescues baby girl

Barrel bombs