Breaking News

Syria war: White Helmets group says aid center hit by barrel bomb

By Faith Karimi and Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Updated 3:06 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
Hide Caption
2 of 7
This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
The volunteers remove an infant&#39;s body from the destroyed building.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
01 syria airstrike white helmetsgraphic warning - multiple imagesHeartbreaking Syria photo CLEARED FOR PLATFORMS03 syria airstrike white helmets05 syria airstrike white helmets07 syria airstrike white helmets09 syria airstrike white helmets

Story highlights

  • White Helmets are a group of volunteers who work to save lives in Syria
  • Barrel bomb attacks more common as war in Syria drags on

(CNN)A barrel bomb struck a center used by Syria's civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, in the country's capital of Damascus, the group said.

The group tweeted that the center and vehicles at the scene were destroyed Wednesday and said some volunteers were injured in the attack.
    White Helmets members describe themselves as a group of 3,000 volunteers whose goal is to save lives in Syrian communities.
    "We rush to the scene of attacks to save the greatest number of lives in the shortest possible time and to minimize further injury to people and damage to property," the group says on its website.
    White Helmet volunteer sobs as he rescues baby girl
    white helmets rescue baby girl_00000211

      JUST WATCHED

      White Helmet volunteer sobs as he rescues baby girl

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    White Helmet volunteer sobs as he rescues baby girl 00:57

    Barrel bombs

    Read More
    Barrel bomb attacks are becoming more common as the war in Syria drags on in its fifth year.
    The explosive-laden barrels are hurled out of helicopters.
    When one strikes, it can produce the seismological equivalent of a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta says.
    Some of the most most deadly attacks since the start of the war have targeted the rebel-held areas in the city of Aleppo.
    Barrel bombs killed more than 3,000 civilians in Aleppo 2014, according to a report by Amnesty International.
    The human rights organization said barrel bombs are a common tactic of the Syrian government, which has been fighting rebels since the civil war started in 2011.
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has denied any use of barrel bombs by his forces.

    CNN's Bijan Hosseini contributed to this report