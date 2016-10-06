Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized

Story highlights Doctors say heart surgery on Palestinian leader was successful

Abbas attended funeral of Israeli statesman Shimon Peres in late September

(CNN) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is recovering in a hospital after undergoing heart surgery, his office told CNN on Thursday.

Abbas, 81, underwent cardiac catheterization, a process in which a tube is inserted into a large blood vessel that leads to the heart.

The procedure is usually performed to find out if a patient has a disease of the heart muscle, valves or coronary arteries, according to the American Heart Association.

The surgery was successful and Abbas is now asleep under sedation, say doctors.