Story highlights Summer Infant recalls 86,000 fabric slings attached to infant bathtubs

The recalled slings pose an injury and drowning risk for babies

(CNN) Summer Infant, a baby product brand, has issued a voluntary recall of 86,000 fabric slings that are attached to Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower bathtubs.

The recalled slings are missing a white plastic clip that connects the headrest area of the fabric to the frame of the bathtub, causing the material to slip down the tub's side. The lack of an attachment poses an injury and drowning risk to babies, the company says.

Summer Infant Lil' Luxuries bathtub

There have been 91 reports of the slings detaching, including 11 reports of babies bumping their heads, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission . There have been no reports of serious injuries or drowning.

Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower tubs, intended for children 2 years old and younger, are battery-operated, with motorized jets. They can be purchased at major retailers like Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us, as well as online at Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, Walmart, JCPenney, Target, Burlington Coat Factory, Kohl's and Diapers.com. The tubs are offered in four colors, for an average price of $60.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

The recalled sling and tub sets were sold between October 2012 and October 2013, and they have the following item numbers: 18840, 18850, 18863 and 18873. The manufacture date of the item is listed as a four-digit code, with the two-digit year followed by the month, such as "1212" for December 2012.

Read More