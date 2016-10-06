Breaking News

Infant bathtub slings recalled due to drowning risk

By Hailey Middlebrook, Special to CNN

Updated 2:46 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Story highlights

  • Summer Infant recalls 86,000 fabric slings attached to infant bathtubs
  • The recalled slings pose an injury and drowning risk for babies

(CNN)Summer Infant, a baby product brand, has issued a voluntary recall of 86,000 fabric slings that are attached to Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower bathtubs.

The recalled slings are missing a white plastic clip that connects the headrest area of the fabric to the frame of the bathtub, causing the material to slip down the tub's side. The lack of an attachment poses an injury and drowning risk to babies, the company says.
    Summer Infant Lil' Luxuries bathtub
    There have been 91 reports of the slings detaching, including 11 reports of babies bumping their heads, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been no reports of serious injuries or drowning.
    Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower tubs, intended for children 2 years old and younger, are battery-operated, with motorized jets. They can be purchased at major retailers like Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us, as well as online at Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, Walmart, JCPenney, Target, Burlington Coat Factory, Kohl's and Diapers.com. The tubs are offered in four colors, for an average price of $60.
    The recalled sling and tub sets were sold between October 2012 and October 2013, and they have the following item numbers: 18840, 18850, 18863 and 18873. The manufacture date of the item is listed as a four-digit code, with the two-digit year followed by the month, such as "1212" for December 2012.
    Summer Infant said that "affected consumers should immediately stop using the fabric sling and contact Summer Infant for a replacement fabric sling with a white plastic attachment clip."
    If your infant bathtub does not have a clip, you can fill out a form on Summer Infant's website, Summerinfant.com, to receive a replacement sling. Contact the company with any further questions.