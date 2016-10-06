This is what emotions look like in your brain

Story highlights Our brains are active with spontaneous emotion when at rest, according to a new study

(CNN) When you think you're letting your mind wander for a few minutes, your brain is actually lighting up with a range of emotions, according to a new study.

Researchers at Duke University's Center for Cognitive Neuroscience asked study participants to rest and think about nothing in particular while inside a scanner, like patients would for an MRI. They observed the peaks and dips of spontaneous emotions passing through the brain like clouds.

"When people are letting their minds wander is when certain affective states can creep in, and it's a time when we can ruminate on prior stressors or we can get anxious about future events," said Kevin LaBar, study co-author and head of the university's neuroscience program.

While at rest, study participants experienced different emotions as they let their minds wander.

"We just had no way of tracking that phenomenon. Part of our interest was that a lot of our emotional life happens when our mind is not focused on a task and is just idling, yet we don't have a good traction on what are those emotions and how long they last."

The research came about because assessing the emotional status of a patient in a clinical setting relies on self-reporting as the gold standard, LaBar said. But in certain cases, people are socialized not to reveal how they feel, such as male war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.

