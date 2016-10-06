Play golf, live longer?

Breaking News

We begin our list in the United Kingdom. While the isles boast some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world -- St. Andrews, Turnberry and Carnoustie, to name just three -- there are often more modest locations that provide just as thrilling an experience. Oliver Graham (&lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/olivergraham24/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@olivergraham24&lt;/a&gt;) sent us this photo of him teeing off into the setting sun. Fitting, after all, as this area of England is the sunniest in the country.
Our second entry comes from &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/aerialagents/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@aerialagents&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;One of the most visually impressive holes on this Tom Fazio designed course,&quot; they explain. &quot;Sand Ridge Golf Club is built on 370 acres of woods, pastures and wetlands.&quot; The vast array of colors in the trees are evidence of this.
The varied landscape behind this course is the perfect base for a sunset. &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/ayojsnow/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@ayojsnow&lt;/a&gt; was clearly delighted with his surroundings: &quot;What a round!&quot; he wrote.
&quot;The Pete Dye clubhouse is blessed with a magnificent sunrise,&quot; the club says on its website. &quot;While the Jack Nicklaus Clubhouse enjoys stunning sunsets.&quot; Based on &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/jakew843/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@jakew843&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s shot, they certainly have a point.
Perhaps one of the more distinctive backdrops on the list, the Emirates Golf club in Dubai provides something a little different to trees, seas or sunsets. Home to the Burj Khalifa, the world&#39;s tallest building, the impressive skyline is certainly an alternative location to play a round in front of. Thanks to &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/y1bNsFixyL/?taken-by=brian_will85&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@brian_will85&lt;/a&gt; for sending this photo.
This shot sent to us by &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/brianoar/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@brianoar&lt;/a&gt; -- owner of &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/stgeorgeutahgolf/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@stgeorgeutahgolf&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.stgeorgeutahgolf.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;www.stgeorgeutahgolf.com&lt;/a&gt; -- is of Entrada at Snow Canyon. He has been a huge golf fan since the age of eight when he used to play with his Grandma. &quot;I fell in love with the look of morning and evening light and &#39;golden hours&#39; on golf courses,&quot; he says. &quot;They are living, breathing pieces of art.&quot;
The combination of vivid greens and browns in &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/c4rtp4th/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@c4rtp4th&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s submission is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest. &quot;The four towering pine trees will reject any garbage you throw at the green. Love a golf hole that makes you think and work for a good score,&quot; he said.
At this course, you would be forgiven for deliberately aiming your ball towards the water hazard. The still, crystal water creates the perfect canvas to mirror the backdrop of palm trees and mountains. &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/channingbenjaminphotography/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@channingbenjaminphotography&lt;/a&gt; described it as: &quot;The best!&quot;
CNN&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/donriddell/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Don Riddell&lt;/a&gt;, host of the Living Golf show for five years, has been to some incredible locations. The Farm, however, stood out as one of the best of the bunch. &quot;One of my favorite locations in all my time at CNN,&quot; he explained. &quot;Feels like you&#39;re standing on the edge of the world, a great course and an unforgettable experience!&quot;
Not a country with a rich golf history, Slovenia, nevertheless, provides one of the more dramatic backdrops on our list. Overlooked by the highest point of the Slovenian Alps, and often just below the clouds, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/dragobilic/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@dragobilic&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s submission is the only Slovenian course on Golf World Magazine&#39;s Top 100 European Golf Courses.
Make sure you wrap up warm for this one. &quot;Safe to say golfing at almost two miles above sea level (around 9,000 feet) is one of the coolest experiences ever,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/drew_harvie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@drew_harvie&lt;/a&gt; said of the course.
This snap sent to us by &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/enderlix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@enderlix&lt;/a&gt; captures the sun&#39;s rays piercing through the clouds and into the Mediterranean Sea. &quot;The club takes its name from a nearby island just off the shore which, complete with its own lighthouse, can be seen from most of the holes,&quot; the club says.
Located in the Great Smoky Mountains -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/kroisov16/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@kroisov16&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s shot illustrates the nickname -- Sequoyah is nestled among the oak, fir and flowered valleys that produce such vivid colors.
CNN&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/murpho2005/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chris Murphy &lt;/a&gt;captured this shot at St. Andrews soon after the deluge. The gray skies and man skipping through the puddle illustrate just how quickly the rain fell and waterlogged the course. &quot;A tad wet at St Andrews on Friday. All adds to the fun, when you&#39;re sitting in the warm &amp;amp; toasty media center anyway,&quot; he said.
CNN anchor &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/cnnpatrick/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Patrick Snell &lt;/a&gt;was lucky enough to visit the world famous Pebble Beach -- but he didn&#39;t get the chance to have a round. &quot;Now I definitely want to play it!&quot; he said, adding it to his bucket list.
While some golfers in certain parts of the world have been scared off course by alligators, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/rmuggs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@rmuggs&lt;/a&gt; found a far less scary intruder on his round. The big horn sheep even took the time to pose and smile for the camera.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/realstewartkick/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@realstewartkick&lt;/a&gt; captures a stark contrast in colors from the wild flowers in the foreground, to the green and blue in the background on the 18th hole. Not a bad way to end a round.
Pebble Beach is clearly a popular choice with our anchors -- CNN Living Golf host &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/shaneodonoghuegolf/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shane O&#39;Donoghue&lt;/a&gt; decided it would be on his bucket list too.
So good we had to pick it twice. The palette of colors visible in the sky makes this a worthy location for &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/wickedgolfer59/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@wickedgolfer59&lt;/a&gt; to play a round of dawn golf. Although somebody in the foreground clearly isn&#39;t too impressed.
Story highlights

  • Golfers live five years longer than non-golfers, research shows
  • 18 holes can burn over 500 calories
  • Findings hope to increase participation in golf

(CNN)Looking for ways to keep fit and healthy and even live longer? A game of golf could be the answer.

Research conducted by Scotland's University of Edinburgh suggests golf can help your cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic health.
    "We know that the moderate physical activity that golf provides increases life expectancy," said Dr. Andrew Murray, lead researcher at the university's Golf & Health Project. "It can help prevent and treat more than 40 major chronic diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, breast and colon cancer.
    "Given that the sport can be played by the very young to the very old, this demonstrates a wide variety of health benefits for people of all ages. One study in Sweden found regular golfers lived an average of five years longer than non-golfers."
    On a regular 18-hole course, most players will walk between four and eight miles, burning at least 500 calories. All the more reason not to move between shots in an electric golf cart.
    Exposure to fresh air and sun also helps boost Vitamin-D levels, while the act of swinging a club can improve muscle endurance and balance, particularly in old age.
    And the benefits aren't just physical. Golf could help reduce the risk of anxiety, depression and dementia, improving an individual's "wellness, self-esteem, and self-worth," according to Murray.
    He hopes that the research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, will help boost participation levels in golf worldwide.
    "Only 55 million people -- about one percent of the world's population -- play golf," he said. "Anyone can play -- from the age of four to 104 -- and now there is six-hole golf and speedgolf making it more accessible.
    There is hope the research will encourage people of all ages to play golf.
    "We have to get away from the idea golf's only a rich man's sport -- 78% of the courses across the world are available for the public to play on, not just members."
    Padraig Harrington, vice-captain of the European Ryder Cup team which lost to the US last week, agreed that the Golf & Health Project is "clearly taking an important step forward to shine a light on the benefits of the sport.
    "I have seen how impactful golf can be on people's wellbeing -- now it's time to get this message out there," said the three-time major winner.