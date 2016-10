Play golf, live longer?

Story highlights Golfers live five years longer than non-golfers, research shows

18 holes can burn over 500 calories

Findings hope to increase participation in golf

(CNN) Looking for ways to keep fit and healthy and even live longer? A game of golf could be the answer.

Research conducted by Scotland's University of Edinburgh suggests golf can help your cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic health.

"We know that the moderate physical activity that golf provides increases life expectancy," said Dr. Andrew Murray, lead researcher at the university's Golf & Health Project . "It can help prevent and treat more than 40 major chronic diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, breast and colon cancer.

"Given that the sport can be played by the very young to the very old, this demonstrates a wide variety of health benefits for people of all ages. One study in Sweden found regular golfers lived an average of five years longer than non-golfers."

