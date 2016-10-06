Breaking News

Kosovo route to world stage moved faster by sport than politics

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 5:37 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Kosovo and football ... it's complicated.
Kosovo marked its first competitive fixture on September 5, 2016 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Finland.
Kosovo marked its first competitive fixture on September 5, 2016 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Finland.
Almost 10,000 fans were present to witness history at Turku&#39;s Veritas Stadion, as the match ended 1-1.
Almost 10,000 fans were present to witness history at Turku's Veritas Stadion, as the match ended 1-1.
Defender Paulus Arajuuri opened the scoring for Finland after 18 minutes.
Defender Paulus Arajuuri opened the scoring for Finland after 18 minutes.
Valon Berisha, who found out he was eligible to switch allegiance from Norway to Kosovo only hours before the game, scored the equalizer from the penalty spot after an hour.
Valon Berisha, who found out he was eligible to switch allegiance from Norway to Kosovo only hours before the game, scored the equalizer from the penalty spot after an hour.
Kosovo will have to play all its &quot;home&quot; matches in the Albanian city of Shkoder until the facilities in its capital Pristina meet the necessary FIFA regulations.
Kosovo will have to play all its "home" matches in the Albanian city of Shkoder until the facilities in its capital Pristina meet the necessary FIFA regulations.
In Kosovo, sport has become entangled in its political past. In 2008, it declared independence from Serbia, which still does not recognize it as a country -- nor does Russia or several EU members such as Spain -- but over 100 nations including the US have accepted it.
In Kosovo, sport has become entangled in its political past. In 2008, it declared independence from Serbia, which still does not recognize it as a country -- nor does Russia or several EU members such as Spain -- but over 100 nations including the US have accepted it.
In 2009, UEFA president Michel Platini announced Kosovo could not become a member of European football&#39;s governing body until it had been accepted as a part of the United Nations.
In 2009, UEFA president Michel Platini announced Kosovo could not become a member of European football's governing body until it had been accepted as a part of the United Nations.
After years of toil, Kosovo&#39;s national side was finally admitted into UEFA and world body FIFA in May 2016, despite opposition from Belgrade.
After years of toil, Kosovo's national side was finally admitted into UEFA and world body FIFA in May 2016, despite opposition from Belgrade.
The nation&#39;s quest for identity is exemplified by the Xhaka family. Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, brothers Granit and Taulant competed against each other at the 2016 European Championships -- the former for Switzerland, the latter for Albania.
The nation's quest for identity is exemplified by the Xhaka family. Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, brothers Granit and Taulant competed against each other at the 2016 European Championships -- the former for Switzerland, the latter for Albania.
Albania&#39;s qualification for Euro 2016 was popular with fans in Kosovo. Here young boys watch the match against Switzerland on a big screen in the capital Pristina.
Albania's qualification for Euro 2016 was popular with fans in Kosovo. Here young boys watch the match against Switzerland on a big screen in the capital Pristina.
Kosovo&#39;s first international match was held in 2014, a friendly against Haiti which ended in a goalless draw.
Kosovo's first international match was held in 2014, a friendly against Haiti which ended in a goalless draw.
For the team&#39;s fans, the match against Haiti represented political and sporting liberation.
For the team's fans, the match against Haiti represented political and sporting liberation.
Having celebrated joining FIFA, Kosovo is attempting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. As well as Finland, its group opponents include Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine and Iceland.
Having celebrated joining FIFA, Kosovo is attempting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. As well as Finland, its group opponents include Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine and Iceland.
Finland&#39;s Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj decided not to play in the opening World Cup qualifier between the two countries. However, his adopted nation said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/finnish-midfielder-hetemaj-rules-out-kosovo-switch/3155248.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he would not be switching allegiance.&lt;/a&gt;
Finland's Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj decided not to play in the opening World Cup qualifier between the two countries. However, his adopted nation said he would not be switching allegiance.
Just hours before the match against Finland, FIFA gave former Albania international goalkeeper Samir Ujkani permission to play for Kosovo.
Just hours before the match against Finland, FIFA gave former Albania international goalkeeper Samir Ujkani permission to play for Kosovo.
Story highlights

  • President Thaci to attend Kosovo World Cup game
  • Says sport has been successful in establishing Kosovo on world stage

(CNN)If you're a young country aiming to make an impact in the world of sport then an Olympic gold medal and World Cup debut offer the perfect start.

For Kosovo, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008, the past year has proved the most significant in its sporting history.
    Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi won Kosovo's first ever Olympic medal -- a gold, no less -- in Rio while the nation's football team was authorized to compete for a place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia last May.
    For President Hashim Thaci, these two events proved sport can break down barriers where politics and diplomacy sometimes fail.

    Sport and politics

    "In sport we are moving much quicker than we are in politics," President Thaci told CNN in an exclusive interview.
    "Sport is opening doors for further success in politics through giving a positive image of Kosovo. Today the whole world knows about Majlinda Kelmendi.
    Kosovo&#39;s President Hashim Thaci hands over the national flag to the Kosovar judoka Majlinda Kelmendi.
    Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci hands over the national flag to the Kosovar judoka Majlinda Kelmendi.
    "In Brazil, which hasn't yet recognized Kosovo as a state, we participated in the Olympics, the Kosovo flag was flying in the village, and the anthem was played.
    "At the moment there are 112 countries which recognizes Kosovo but our aim is to be recognized by all member states of the United Nations.
    "Our main obstacle is the UN security council but I believe soon enough we will be a member of the European Union, NATO and the UN."

    Struggle

    Kosovo declared independence from Serbia 10 years after a bloody conflict between Serb forces and Kosovar-Albanian rebels.
    The war between 1998 and 1999 led to thousands of deaths and the displacement of nearly 90% of Kosovo's population.
    It was between 1997 and 1999 that Thaci came to prominence as a leading figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army and even took part in peace negotiations.
    His transition from a revolutionary into a politician eventually led to him to becoming prime minister upon independence and recognizing a lifelong dream.
    President Thaci was part of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the late 1990s.
    President Thaci was part of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the late 1990s.
    The creation of an independent state was a moment, Thaci says, he "never ever doubted," would happen.
    "Of course, our dream was to have our own state which was to be equal and free just like any other people or state in Europe," he said.
    "Finally, we have our own state, the dream is a reality and we have our own national team which can play internationally.
    "The team is a symbol of our state, it represents our identity, our flag, our national anthem, it's a source of pride. It's something which makes me proud to be Kosovar."
    Judo champ thrills Kosovo with first ever gold medal
    Judo champ thrills Kosovo with first ever gold medal

    Emotion

    Kosovo held Finland to a 1-1 draw in Turku last month.
    Kosovo held Finland to a 1-1 draw in Turku last month.
    Elected president in May 2016, Thaci has enjoyed Kosovo's rise on the sporting stage.
    Last month, Thaci was in Turku, Finland, to watch Kosovo claim a 1-1 draw in its first game of the qualifying campaign.
    Valon Berisha's penalty secured a first ever point and led to wild celebrations with thousands of Kosovo fans celebrating at the stadium.
    It was a remarkable result given that six of the players in the squad had only been cleared to play by FIFA a matter of hours before kick off.
    "I had profound emotions while watching the game," Thaci said.
    "Sport in Kosovo in general was isolated for more than two decades and it's only now that the people can dream and make those dreams a reality.
    Valon Berisha scored his country&#39;s first ever World Cup qualifying goal.
    Valon Berisha scored his country's first ever World Cup qualifying goal.
    "Winning Olympic gold closed the chapter of isolation for our athletes. It has opened opportunities for Kosovar talent and youth. This in turn will increase the quality of talent in athletes and also the sporting structure in the country.
    "Now we just started investing in young athletes and we can start identifying talent and work in providing them with infrastructure and training they need to become world class athletes."

    Game time

    Some 11,000 Kosovo fans will travel to Albania for the game with Croatia.
    Some 11,000 Kosovo fans will travel to Albania for the game with Croatia.
    On Thursday, Thaci will travel to Loro Borici Stadium in Albania, where his country faces Croatia in its second World Cup qualifying match.
    His son, Endrit, a Real Madrid supporter, will also be there along with thousands of Kosovo fans who will make the short trip across the border.
    Work on Kosovo's national stadium in the capital city of Pristina is expected to be finished by March, but for now Albania is the only logical place to hold a "home" game.
    Not that it worries Thaci -- he cannot wait for kickoff.
    Kosovo played its first friendly game back in 2014 against Haiti.
    Kosovo played its first friendly game back in 2014 against Haiti.
    "It's a historic game for the country," he said.
    "Croatia plays world class football but the ball is round, it's the same for both teams. I believe we can compete with Croatia with our talent.
    "What's more important is that this is a game between two friendly countries. It will be a celebration, a victory for sport because both nations were victims of war."