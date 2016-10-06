Story highlights Annual world's 50 best bar awards announced at ceremony in London

(CNN) Drinks in London could be mixed with freshly poured tears this Friday after the city was stripped of its status as the cocktail capital of the world.

Ending four years of dominance by London's Artesian, New York City's Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog was crowned as the world's best bar at an awards ceremony in London.

The Manhattan-based bar has closely trailed Artesian for years, having placed second in 2014 and 2015.

This year, the Artesian didn't even break into the top 50, compiled by Drinks International magazine, making way for Dead Rabbit to take first place.

London and New York have been fierce rivals for cocktail bar domination, often being the only two cities listed in the top five each year.