British lawmaker recovering in hospital after 'altercation'

(CNN) A candidate for the leadership of a UK anti-immigration party is recovering in hospital after an "altercation" at a meeting of its European lawmakers.

Steven Woolfe, who on Wednesday announced his intention to lead the right-wing UKIP party, collapsed after the incident at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, according to interim party leader Nigel Farage.

Farage pledged to hold an investigation into the incident. "It's two grown men involved in an altercation," he told journalists in Strasbourg.

"It's not very seemly behavior. But I'm not today going to get involved in the blame game and name names. It shouldn't have happened."

"We're talking about a dispute that finished up physically."

UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe is shown collapsed on the floor at the European Parliament after an 'altercation.'

