UKIP has 22 Members of the European Parliament

(CNN) A candidate for the leadership of Britain's UKIP party is in a serious condition after an altercation at a meeting of its European lawmakers, the party said.

Steven Woolfe, who on Wednesday announced his intention to lead the right-wing, anti-immigration party, collapsed after the incident at the European parliament in Strasbourg, according to interim party leader Nigel Farage.

Farage tweeted on Thursday: "I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious."

Woolfe is the Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for North West England, having been elected in July 2014.

