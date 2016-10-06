Photos show horror, panic as 29 migrants die off Libyan coast

Story highlights Photographer: Rescue team found 29 dead bodies on migrants' boats in Mediterranean

He said there was panic on board, with many clambering over the bodies so they could be rescued

(CNN) It began when Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on board the Spanish migrant rescue boat, NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

Messinis told CNN that the NGO's boat was the only rescue vessel in the area when suddenly, they saw several crowded migrant boats arriving.

"We are talking about more than 3,000 people," he told CNN. It was like nothing he had ever seen before.

Migrants wait to be rescued as they drift at sunset in the Mediterranean Sea.

The boats, found on Tuesday, were crammed with migrants from Somalia, Congo, Nigeria and other sub-Saharan countries, he said. But as they started rescuing those in the boats, they quickly realized the situation was much worse than originally anticipated.

