Breaking News

Photos show horror, panic as 29 migrants die off Libyan coast

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 12:29 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Migrants swim toward a rescue boat manned by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Migrants swim toward a rescue boat manned by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Migrants try to pull a child out of the water.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Migrants try to pull a child out of the water.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
A migrant is rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
A migrant is rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Migrants wait to be rescued.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Migrants wait to be rescued.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
A migrant is lowered into the water during a rescue mission.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
A migrant is lowered into the water during a rescue mission.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
A child is lifted above the crowded boat as migrants wait to be rescued.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
A child is lifted above the crowded boat as migrants wait to be rescued.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
A child is rescued by a member of Proactiva Open Arms.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
A child is rescued by a member of Proactiva Open Arms.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The bodies of refugees and migrants who died on a rubber boat lie on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea on October 5.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
The bodies of refugees and migrants who died on a rubber boat lie on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea on October 5.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Bodies lie at the bottom level of a three-level wooden vessel.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Bodies lie at the bottom level of a three-level wooden vessel.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO prepare to evacuate a body on a stretcher from the third level of a wooden vessel.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO prepare to evacuate a body on a stretcher from the third level of a wooden vessel.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Members of Proactiva Open Arms move the bodies of 29 migrants to a life boat.
Photos: Photographer witness to migrant plight
Members of Proactiva Open Arms move the bodies of 29 migrants to a life boat.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 libya migrants 1006graphic warning - multiple images02 libya migrants 100603 libya migrants 100604 libya migrants 100605 libya migrants 100606 libya migrants 100607 libya migrants 100615 libya migrants 100608 libya migrants 100610 libya migrants 100611 libya migrants 100612 libya migrants 1006

Story highlights

  • Photographer: Rescue team found 29 dead bodies on migrants' boats in Mediterranean
  • He said there was panic on board, with many clambering over the bodies so they could be rescued

(CNN)It began when Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on board the Spanish migrant rescue boat, NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

He was documenting the crisis, which has seen around 132,000 migrants arrive in Italy by sea this year.
    Messinis told CNN that the NGO's boat was the only rescue vessel in the area when suddenly, they saw several crowded migrant boats arriving.
    "We are talking about more than 3,000 people," he told CNN. It was like nothing he had ever seen before.
    Migrants wait to be rescued as they drift at sunset in the Mediterranean Sea.
    Migrants wait to be rescued as they drift at sunset in the Mediterranean Sea.
    The boats, found on Tuesday, were crammed with migrants from Somalia, Congo, Nigeria and other sub-Saharan countries, he said. But as they started rescuing those in the boats, they quickly realized the situation was much worse than originally anticipated.
    Read More
    On the boats were dozens of bodies of migrants who did not survive the crossing.
    "We were trying to keep them (survivors) calm," Messinis said, but "there (were) people screaming, holding their babies in the air."
    The tale of one rescuer and one desperate day at sea
    He said that people were so panicked, survivors began clambering over the dead bodies.
    After all the survivors were collected and transferred to the Italian authorities, Messinis said that the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old.
    A woman faints after being rescued.
    A woman faints after being rescued.
    "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death. I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different," he said. "Completely different."
    Messinis acknowleges that his photographs of the scene are graphic, but said he wants people to be shocked.
    "I want to show people what is happening in the world. The world isn't full of love and flowers, (it's) almost full of dead and human suffering. So we need to know about this so we don't close our eyes to reality," he said.
    Messinis said he was saddened by what he'd seen and told CNN he feels society is turning its back on the migrant crisis: "I don't know why, (but) I wish one day I (can) find out why."
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the UN refugee agency said.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the UN refugee agency said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/06/europe/migrant-boats-libya-aris-messinis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was on a Spanish rescue boat&lt;/a&gt; that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. &quot;I&#39;ve (seen) in my career a lot of death,&quot; he said. &quot;I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different.&quot;
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/europe/migration-crisis-aylan-kurdi-turkey-canada/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drowned while fleeing Syria.&lt;/a&gt; This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means &quot;Flotsam of Humanity.&quot;
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria&#39;s bitter conflict -- were stranded in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/22/europe/europe-macedonia-migrant-crisis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;no-man&#39;s land&lt;/a&gt; on the border.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the &quot;Jungle&quot; migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    A ship crowded with migrants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/middleeast/migrant-ship-overturns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flips onto its side&lt;/a&gt; Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/europe/migrant-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fleeing war-ravaged Syria&lt;/a&gt; -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis 0303graphic warning - multiple images02 libya migrants 1006RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis07 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 08 migrant crisis01 migration crisis 083004 migrant crisis01 migrant crisis 030304 refugee crisis 032102 migrants 1002RESTRICTED 01 migrant crisis01 refugee crisis 032102 migrant crisis 110502 migrant crisis 053101 migrant crisis 0229 RESTRICTED01 migrant crisis 0531RESTRICTED 03 migrant crisis04 migrant crisis 110505 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 06 migrant crisis03 migrant crisis 110510 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 12 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 16 migrant crisis13 migrant crisis