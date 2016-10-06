Wanted Italian mafia boss found hiding in cupboard in his own home

Story highlights An Italian mafia boss Antonio Pelle is caught emerging from his kitchen cupboard

Pelle has been on the run since 2011

(CNN) Some infamous criminals hide from the law in dingy underground tunnels. Others opt for secret holes in kitchen cupboards.

Italian mafia boss Antonio Pelle was arrested at his home in Reggio Calabria in southern Italy Wednesday, after being found in a hole cut into the walls of his house, Italian State Police said in a statement.

Italian mafia boss Antonio Pelle emerges from his cupboard hideout.

A video released by Italian police shows Antonio Pelle emerging from behind a kitchen cupboard and scowling at police.

The video zooms behind Pelle to reveal a hidden room with a small mattress and pillow, toilet paper and a portable fan.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Pelle, also known as "Mamma," made an escape from a hospital bed after being arrested in 2011 and was listed among Italy's 10 most dangerous fugitives.

Read More