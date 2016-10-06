Thomas Gibson's last scene on 'Criminal Minds'

Story highlights
(CNN)It hasn't happened on the show yet, but fans of "Criminal Minds" know that the character of Agent Aaron Hotchner is no more.
The popular CBS series aired actor Thomas Gibson's final scenes Wednesday night.
Gibson was fired in August following a two-week suspension for an on-set altercation with one of the show's writers.
"Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from 'Criminal Minds,'" said ABC Studios, which produces the show, told CNN in a statement at the time. "Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date."
Gibson's character wasn't given much to do during the episode. He ended his scenes by ordering the character of Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (played by A.J. Cook) to take some time off after a particularly traumatic case.
"It's not a request," Gibson's character said.
The actor told People, "It seems like they're trying to erase me from the show. That hurts. But I'm using this time to be with my kids, and I look forward to what's next. Maybe I'll do a comedy, or a play, or direct, or produce."
The exit of Gibson's character will actually be dealt with in a future episode, but social media bid "Hotch" goodbye Wednesday night.
Viewers do have some good news to look forward to. Actress Paget Brewster is returning as the popular character Emily Prentiss.
"Empire" actor Damon Gupton has also been hired as a series regular. He will portray Special Agent Stephen Walker.