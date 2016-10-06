Thomas Gibson's last scene on 'Criminal Minds'

Story highlights Gibson was fired in August after an on-set altercation

Fans mourned his departure on social media

(CNN) It hasn't happened on the show yet, but fans of "Criminal Minds" know that the character of Agent Aaron Hotchner is no more.

The popular CBS series aired actor Thomas Gibson's final scenes Wednesday night.

Gibson was fired in August following a two-week suspension for an on-set altercation with one of the show's writers.

"Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from 'Criminal Minds,'" said ABC Studios, which produces the show, told CNN in a statement at the time. "Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date."