'The Girl on the Train' makes bumpy leap from book to screen

(CNN) For strangers to the bestseller on which "The Girl on the Train" is based, seeing the movie might prompt them to wonder what all the fuss is about. The film version is a solid if unspectacular thriller, one that hinges on a time-bending whodunit that's twisty, to be sure, but whose payoff falls well short of the ride getting there.

Comparisons to "Gone Girl" are inevitable, strictly in the tone and literary underpinnings. Yet the movie's strong streak of voyeurism -- a woman who peers longingly at the lives of others as filtered through her window seat -- owes a significant debt to Alfred Hitchcock in general, and "Rear Window" in particular.

Not that "The Girl on the Train," adapted from Paula Hawkins's book by Erin Cressida Wilson, and directed by Tate Taylor ("The Help"), measures up to that standard. The movie does boast a strong central performance from Emily Blunt as Rachel, the booze-swilling passenger, and makes a passable attempt at preserving its literary feel through her narration, while tinkering with the story to complete the tricky journey from page to screen.

Rachel rides the train past a house that, to her, is occupied by a couple with the perfect relationship. As a bonus, they happen to reside just a few doors from Rachel's old house, which her ex-husband ("The Leftovers'" Justin Theroux) shares with the woman for whom he left her, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson), magnifying Rachel's pain and longing.

"She's everything I want to be," Rachel says in voiceover.

