Rolling Stones to release first new album in over a decade

(CNN)The Rolling Stones are going back to their blues roots.
The band on Thursday confirmed the upcoming release of their first studio album in over a decade, titled "Blue & Lonesome."
The record is being touted as the band's "return to the blues," which a press release announcing the album called "the heart and soul of The Rolling Stones."
"Blue & Lonesome" will be released December 2.
The 12-track album was, according to the band, recorded in a mere three days at British Grove Studios in West London, which is just a few miles away from Richmond, the borough where the Stones started out as a young blues band playing pubs and clubs.
The band's last album, "A Bigger Bang," came out in 2005.
"This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do," said Don Was, a co-producer on "Blue & Lonesome."
The album's tracks include "Just Your Fool" (originally written and recorded in 1960 by Little Walter), "Commit A Crime" (originally written and recorded in 1966 by Chicago blues singer Howlin' Wolf), and "All Of Your Love" (originally written and recorded in 1967 by Magic Sam).
To celebrate the new album, the band's iconic logo was turned blue and projected on famous sites across London Tuesday night.