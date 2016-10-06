Rolling Stones to release first new album in over a decade

Story highlights The Rolling Stones have announced a new record, titled 'Blue & Lonesome'

The record, their first in over a decade, will be released Dec. 2

(CNN) The Rolling Stones are going back to their blues roots.

The band on Thursday confirmed the upcoming release of their first studio album in over a decade, titled "Blue & Lonesome."

The record is being touted as the band's "return to the blues," which a press release announcing the album called "the heart and soul of The Rolling Stones."

"Blue & Lonesome" will be released December 2.

The 12-track album was, according to the band, recorded in a mere three days at British Grove Studios in West London, which is just a few miles away from Richmond, the borough where the Stones started out as a young blues band playing pubs and clubs.

