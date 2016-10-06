Breaking News

Rolling Stones to release first new album in over a decade

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 10:22 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Rolling Stones became the first major international rock band to play in Cuba. More than 100,000 people attended the concert at the Ciudad Deportiva in Havana.
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
The Rolling Stones became the first major international rock band to play in Cuba. More than 100,000 people attended the concert at the Ciudad Deportiva in Havana.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Cubans celebrated at the concert, the first for the band.
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
Cubans celebrated at the concert, the first for the band.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&quot;Years ago it was difficult to hear our music but here we are,&quot; Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger told the crowd in Spanish. &quot;The times are changing.&quot;
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
"Years ago it was difficult to hear our music but here we are," Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger told the crowd in Spanish. "The times are changing."
Hide Caption
3 of 8
After the Cuban revolution, rock music was banned.
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
After the Cuban revolution, rock music was banned.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The concert was the result of months of diplomacy after the United States and Cuba announced that they would repair decades of broken relations.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
The concert was the result of months of diplomacy after the United States and Cuba announced that they would repair decades of broken relations.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Perhaps aware that many of the Cubans attending had not heard much of the band&#39;s music, the Stones played many of their most familiar classics, like &quot;Paint it Black,&quot; &quot;Sympathy for the Devil&quot; and &quot;Brown Sugar.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
Perhaps aware that many of the Cubans attending had not heard much of the band's music, the Stones played many of their most familiar classics, like "Paint it Black," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Brown Sugar."
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Given the low wages of most Cubans, the show was free.
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
Given the low wages of most Cubans, the show was free.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Cuban police and soldiers walked around the concert but it was marked by a mostly joyous atmosphere.
Photos: Rolling Stones in Cuba
Cuban police and soldiers walked around the concert but it was marked by a mostly joyous atmosphere.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Rolling Stones CubaRolling Stones Cuba 2Rolling Stones Cuba 3Rolling Stones Cuba 4Rolling Stones Cuba 5Rolling Stones Cuba 6Rolling Stones Cuba 7Rolling Stones Cuba 8

Story highlights

  • The Rolling Stones have announced a new record, titled 'Blue & Lonesome'
  • The record, their first in over a decade, will be released Dec. 2

(CNN)The Rolling Stones are going back to their blues roots.

The band on Thursday confirmed the upcoming release of their first studio album in over a decade, titled "Blue & Lonesome."
    The record is being touted as the band's "return to the blues," which a press release announcing the album called "the heart and soul of The Rolling Stones."
    "Blue & Lonesome" will be released December 2.
    The 12-track album was, according to the band, recorded in a mere three days at British Grove Studios in West London, which is just a few miles away from Richmond, the borough where the Stones started out as a young blues band playing pubs and clubs.
    Read More
    The band's last album, "A Bigger Bang," came out in 2005.
    "This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do," said Don Was, a co-producer on "Blue & Lonesome."
    The album's tracks include "Just Your Fool" (originally written and recorded in 1960 by Little Walter), "Commit A Crime" (originally written and recorded in 1966 by Chicago blues singer Howlin' Wolf), and "All Of Your Love" (originally written and recorded in 1967 by Magic Sam).
    To celebrate the new album, the band's iconic logo was turned blue and projected on famous sites across London Tuesday night.