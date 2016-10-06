Story highlights
(CNN)Have you heard "The Fixer Blues?"
Melissa Etheridge appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night and told host Andy Cohen that her recent comments to him about the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie divorce resulted in an unexpected phone call...and apparently a song.
On Cohen's radio program Monday, Etheridge spoke out in support of Pitt.
"It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it's being done," Etheridge said. "There's a way to be. I've gone through family courts."
Etheridge and Pitt were friendly in the past.
And while the singer said she has not seen him in a decade and has never met Jolie, she told Cohen that Jolie's camp had contacted her about her comments. More specifically, she was called by crisis management expert Judy Smith -- the inspiration for the character of Olivia Pope on "Scandal."
"There are people whose job it is to fix things for celebrities," Etheridge said.
"The Olivia Pope of Team Angelina," Cohen specified.
Etheridge responded by singing a song.
"Fixer, I hope you understand that to scandalize was never my plan / Reminiscing I was flowing, I was hanging with my good friend Andy Cohen / Talking about our spouses in our own glass houses," Etheridge sang.
CNN has reached out to Judy Smith for comment.