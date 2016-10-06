Story highlights Etheridge stopped in for "Watch What Happens Live"

She said Jolie's camp reached out to her

(CNN) Have you heard "The Fixer Blues?"

Melissa Etheridge appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night and told host Andy Cohen that her recent comments to him about the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie divorce resulted in an unexpected phone call...and apparently a song.

On Cohen's radio program Monday, Etheridge spoke out in support of Pitt.

"It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it's being done," Etheridge said. "There's a way to be. I've gone through family courts."

Read More