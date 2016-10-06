'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' filming remains on hold

Story highlights
- E! tells CNN: 'No decision has been made as to when production will resume' on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
- The statement comes almost four days after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.
(CNN)It's unclear when E!'s cameras will once again be keeping up with the Kardashians.
Production on the E! network's reality hit starring the Kardashian family remains on hold days after star Kim Kardashian West was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry while in Paris.
"Kim's well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume," an E! spokesperson told CNN.
On October 3, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who stormed the private apartment where she was staying.
The star, who was restrained in the bathtub during the incident, was physically unharmed but left shaken, according to her representative.
E! told CNN that cameras were not present during the robbery or while the family was in Paris.
Kardashian West was in France with some of her sisters for Paris Fashion Week, but no other members of the family were with her at the time of the break in.
Following the robbery, Kardashian West returned to the United States and was joined by husband Kanye West.
The robbery occurred just weeks before the second half of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Season 12 is set to air. It's not been said if or how the episode, airing October 23, will address the incident.
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has aired on the E! network since 2007.
The show turned sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner into social media superstars and tabloid headline makers.
Led by the efforts of their mother and manager Kris Jenner, the sisters turned their buzz into business, lending their names to a clothing line, makeup products and a mobile game. They also scored multiple endorsements.
E! also benefitted from its early relationship with the family. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spawned six spin-off series, including "Rob & Chyna," starring sole Kardashian brother Rob and fiancée Blac Chyna.
"Rob & Chyna" currently airs on Sundays.