'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' filming remains on hold

Story highlights E! tells CNN: 'No decision has been made as to when production will resume' on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The statement comes almost four days after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

(CNN) It's unclear when E!'s cameras will once again be keeping up with the Kardashians.

Production on the E! network's reality hit starring the Kardashian family remains on hold days after star Kim Kardashian West was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry while in Paris.

"Kim's well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume," an E! spokesperson told CNN.

On October 3, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who stormed the private apartment where she was staying.

