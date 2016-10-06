Jay Z producing Richard Pryor biopic and Lee Daniels is back on board

(CNN) Jay Z is one busy man and on Thursday he announced his next project.

The rapper is producing The Weinstein Company's Richard Pryor biopic.

"[Pryor's] story is an American story," Jay Z said at a press conference for his new Spike TV docuseries about Kalief Browder. "You'll understand how many lives he's touched. I mean, from every single comedian to rappers like Biggie Smalls."

Harvey Weinstein told CNN that despite reports that director Lee Daniels had backed out of the project, he's totally on board.

"No, Lee Daniels will be directing it," Weinstein said. "I believe Lee Daniels is way in and never wanted to be out. Jay got involved a few months ago but we were working on our deal and couldn't announce it. But I think it'll be on the fast track now."

