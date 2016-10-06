Fetty Wap brings stack of bills to pay $360 in fines

Story highlights The rapper pleaded guilty to a few charges

He posed with stacks of cash

(CNN) Rapper Fetty Wap appears on a 2015 tune titled "$ave Dat Money."

Let's hope he takes that advice.

The hip hop star flashed a serious stack of cash Wednesday when he appeared in a Cedar Grove, New Jersey court.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, said he'd brought about $165,000 to pay $360 in fines.

Things you don't see every day: Fetty Wap brings $175,000 in cash to Cedar Grove Court today. https://t.co/41nk8wKeuD pic.twitter.com/IAWIq8sU6o — Verona Cedar Grove (@VCG_Times) October 5, 2016

Maxwell was arrested by Cedar Grove police in July after a traffic stop.

