(CNN)Nine Australian men have walked free from a Malaysian court Thursday after being arrested for stripping down to their briefs at the country's Grand Prix on Sunday.
Judge Duan Hirith Shan Bin Mohamed Ysinin decided not to charge the men who took off their clothes at the race to reveal underwear emblazoned with the Malaysian flag, according to a court official.
The Aussies revealed their tight briefs -- colloquially known as "budgie smugglers" -- after Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Sepang Formula 1 Grand Prix. They were allegedly intoxicated and celebrating the Australian's fourth career F1 win, according to CNN affiliate, Seven Network.
The judge discharged the men with a warning not to repeat their actions, court official, Adam Bin Modh Hussin, told CNN.
He added the men are free to go back to Australia and there are no restrictions on them returning to Malaysia in the future.
'Budgie Nine'
Earlier in the week, Australia's Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, offered little sympathy to the nine men, who have garnered international attention and become known as the "Budgie Nine."
She said it was "no excuse to say that, 'oh well this would just be seen as boisterous behavior or a minor matter in Australia.'"
In an interview with CNN affiliate, Seven Network, Bishop also stressed that while Australia could offer consular support, the matter would be handled by the Malaysian legal system.
It originally looked as though the men, aged between 25 and 29, were facing charges of indecent behavior in a public area and bad behavior that could cause alarm to the public. The latter could could have landed the Aussies in jail for up to six months.
They eventually faced a reduced charge of causing a public nuisance.
"Australians shouldn't assume that the Australian Government can interfere in the legal proceedings of another country," said Bishop.
She also advised that Australian nationals consider what might be deemed "inappropriate" in another country.