(CNN) Nine Australian men have walked free from a Malaysian court Thursday after being arrested for stripping down to their briefs at the country's Grand Prix on Sunday.

Judge Duan Hirith Shan Bin Mohamed Ysinin decided not to charge the men who took off their clothes at the race to reveal underwear emblazoned with the Malaysian flag, according to a court official.

The Aussies revealed their tight briefs -- colloquially known as "budgie smugglers" -- after Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Sepang Formula 1 Grand Prix. They were allegedly intoxicated and celebrating the Australian's fourth career F1 win, according to CNN affiliate, Seven Network.

The group pose for pictures during the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang. The spectators were arrested around the time the race ended on October 2.

The judge discharged the men with a warning not to repeat their actions, court official, Adam Bin Modh Hussin, told CNN.

He added the men are free to go back to Australia and there are no restrictions on them returning to Malaysia in the future.

Read More