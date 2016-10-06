South Korea: Deadly Typhoon Chaba flips cars, floods homes

Seoul (CNN) Typhoon Chaba left a trail of destruction in South Korea Wednesday, flipping cars, flooding homes and killing at least six people.

A huge wave washed away six ship crew and coastguard members in Yeosu, a city on the country's southern coast, before they were later rescued, dramatic video from the Yeosu Coast Guard showed.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Security said that four people were missing and more than 500 homes, 150 shops and 1,046 vehicles were flooded.

Three people died in the city of Busan. Two victims were in the city of Ulsan and one victim was found in the north of Gyeongsang province.

The typhoon is now headed towards Japan.