Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Perpetrators of so-called "honor killings" can no longer walk free if pardoned by the victim's family, after a new law was passed n Pakistan.

The bill, which failed to gain traction when it was first introduced in March, passed unanimously in both houses of parliament on Thursday.

"A vicious circle has now come to an end," Senator Farhatullah Babar told CNN. Now, a killer will face a minimum sentence of 25 years in jail. "No murderer will be able to walk away free even if his parents or family members forgive him for killing his sister, wife or mother in the name of 'honor.'"

This milestone comes three months after a social media star and " modern day feminist " was killed by her brother for "dishonoring" the family.

In July, Waseem Baloch strangled his sister , Qandeel Baloch, at their home because he believed "girls are born to stay at home and follow traditions." He confessed the murder on video and expressed no remorse, saying, "I am proud of what I did. I drugged her first, then I killed her."

