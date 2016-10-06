Indonesia: Man arrested for playing porn on giant video billboard

(CNN) Indonesian police have arrested a man who they say has confessed to broadcasting a pornographic film onto a large electronic billboard on a busy road in Jakarta.

The 24-year-old IT worker, identified by his initials S.A.R., was apprehended in a police raid at his company offices on Tuesday, Senior Adjunct Commissioner Roberto Pasaribu, of the Jakarta Police Special Crimes Unit, told CNN.

The suspect told police he approached the video billboard last week and saw the login name and password for the computer system that controls it displayed on the screen.

According to police, the suspect took a photo of the information with his mobile phone. When he got back to his office, he logged into the computer system, accessed a porn site and started playing a film.

About five minutes of the sex film was shown on the billboard before people in the area cut off electricity to it.

