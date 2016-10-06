(CNN) Australian-born singer Kylie Minogue and her fiancé, actor Joshua Sasse, are taking a stand in support of same-sex marriage.

Minogue, 48, and Sasse, 28, got engaged in February. The couple say they won't walk down the aisle until Australia's government recognizes same-sex marriage.

"There are chances of a Melbourne wedding," Sasse said. "But me and Kylie have talked about it and... until this law has passed in Australia, we will not be getting married."

They might not be tying the knot any time soon. Australia's main opposition party has vowed to oppose Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's suggested national referendum on the issue.

"I simply can't fathom on any level whether it's moral, religious, or anything, that I have the right to get married and to marry the person I love, and that somebody else doesn't just because of their own sexual orientation," Sasse said Thursday in an interview with CNN affiliate the Seven Network