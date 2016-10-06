Story highlights Newport Street Gallery has won the 2016 RIBA Stirling Prize

Caruso St John Architects were commissioned by artist Damien Hirst

The space houses the artist's private collection of works and exhibitions

London (CNN) Damien Hirst's Newport Street Gallery has won the highly coveted 2016 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's best new building.

Caruso St John Architects , who were presented with the award on Thursday evening, converted a series of listed buildings on a London street to house the artist's private collection of work for public display.

The architects won the prestigious prize ahead of five other shortlisted contenders, including a university campus building in Glasgow and a modernist concrete house deep in the English countryside.

The original Victorian industrial buildings were former scenery painting workshops, standing alongside a railway viaduct in Vauxhall, south London.

Two entirely new spaces act as bookends to the converted row of buildings -- one featuring a spiky saw-toothed roof.

