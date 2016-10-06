12 photos that capture the destruction of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti
Updated 7:52 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.
(CNN)Haiti's battle to cope with the damage inflicted by Hurricane Matthew has dramatically intensified as thousands of people are displaced by heavy rains.
According to the United Nations, the disaster has affected 350,000 Haitians and left the country facing its worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake six years ago.
Figures provided by the Civil Protection Department suggest that 15,623 people have been evacuated and 1,855 homes have been flooded.
More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
By Thursday morning, Matthew hurled 125 mph (205 kph) winds as it churned toward the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.