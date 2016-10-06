Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Santiago de Cuba (CNN) Hurricane Matthew took aim at the Bahamas on Thursday after leaving behind a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

At least 28 people died from Matthew's wrath in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.

The devastation was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where winds of 125 mph (200 kph) destroyed homes, flooded villages and cut off the island from the rest of the country.

National Route 2, which connects Port-au-Prince with Haiti's southern peninsula, broke apart when the bridge collapsed, the country's civil protection agency said. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's Presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday. A new date has not been set.

Emergency responders can't get to devastated parts of southern Haiti after a key bridge collapsed.

'Violently unpredictable'

As of Thursday morning, Matthew hurled 125 mph (205 kph) winds as it churned toward the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 30 miles southeast of Nassau and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

Farther south, on the outer island of Long Island, residents began to feel Matthew's presence.

Jeanette Walker said she lost power around noon as winds whipped palm trees and angry waves crashed on the beach, shaking her home.

A video posted by Jeanette Walker (@longislandgirlbahamas) on Oct 5, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

CNN meteorologists expect storm surges in the Bahamas as high as 15 feet, along with intense rains and damaging winds.

Prime Minister Perry Christie warned that Matthew had the potential to be "violently unpredictable."

The Bahamas could get hit with up to 15 inches of rain and "life-threatening" surf conditions, the hurricane center said.

Resident Bruce Darville said he prepared for Matthew's arrival by collecting water, nonperishable foods and other essentials.

"We've got a generator, so we make sure that's all fueled up, make sure your vehicle's fueled up. And we leave the rest to the good master."

'A total disaster'

Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Gavin Cohen and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6. Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Kevin Forde and John Haughey put up plywood on a window to prepare for Hurricane Matthew as it approaches the area on October 6 in Miami Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns toward the US coast, on Wednesday, October 5. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines I-26 westbound in Columbia, South Carolina, on October 5 as people evacuate the area before Hurricane Matthew makes landfall. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People carry a coffin and try to cross La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the country even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba. Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave, southwest of Port-au-Prince, where a bridge collapsed during the rains brought by Hurricane Matthew October 5. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People who were evacuated return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, following Hurricane Matthew on October 5. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People embrace amid the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, on October 5. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Beth Johnson fills up her car at a Sunoco gas station in advance of Hurricane Matthew in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 34 of 34

In Haiti, where Matthew made landfall Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm has passed but the aftermath has just begun, prompting an influx of international aid.

At least 23 people are dead, and thousands more displaced. At least 1,580 homes have been flooded, and about 3,215 families have been affected by Matthew, the country's Civil Protection Agency said.

More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.

Haitian pastor Louis St. Germain said the storm sheared a wall off his house and tore roofs off many buildings in the area.

"The river has overflowed all around us," St. Germain said. "It's terrible ... a total disaster."

#MatthewHaiti Current situation les Cayes south of Haiti pic.twitter.com/bLDCAeNOUH — MINUSTAH (@MINUSTAH) October 4, 2016

Forecasters predicted parts of Haiti could get a total of 40 inches of rain -- a disastrous amount for a nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.

"Much of the population is displaced and communication systems are down," Wahba said. "We've received reports of destroyed houses and overflowing hospitals with shortages of buckets and fresh water. The hospital in Les Cayes has had its roof blown off by the force of winds."

The U.S. Agency for International Development is sending $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Haiti following the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team the previous day. USAID workers are set to receive help from a joint task force lending military helicopters to carry personnel and supplies for disaster relief operations.

JUST WATCHED Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti 01:05

Residents could face risks from another threat: standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.

"Water is going to be a major issue," said Jean Claude Fignole, Oxfam's influence program director in Haiti.

"Our priority is to get clean water and hygiene items to families as fast as possible to avoid a spike in cases of cholera. In the weeks and months to come, hunger is likely to emerge as big concern. Some crops in the south of the country have been totally destroyed."

A neighborhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is flooded.

Dozens of houses washed away

More than 30 houses were washed away by Hurricane Matthew in Cuba's northeastern seaside town of Baracoa, the site where Christopher Columbus first landed in the Americas, a resident in the town said.

No fatalities were reported, as the seafront area of the town had been evacuated ahead of Matthew's arrival.

Elsewhere in the region, hundreds of people lost the roofs on their houses due to the storm, Cuban state media reported.

US braces for impact

JUST WATCHED How to prepare for a hurricane Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How to prepare for a hurricane 01:00

"I cannot emphasize enough that everyone in our state must prepare now for a direct hit," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "Having a plan in place could mean the difference between life and death."