Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew heads to Bahamas after killing 28 across Caribbean

By Max Blau, Holly Yan and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti 01:05

Story highlights

  • 28 dead across 3 countries, including 23 in Haiti
  • Main bridge leading to devastated southern Haiti has collapsed
  • Matthew is set to pummel the United States

Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Santiago de Cuba (CNN)Hurricane Matthew took aim at the Bahamas on Thursday after leaving behind a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

At least 28 people died from Matthew's wrath in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.
    Haiti, still recovering from the catastrophic 2010 earthquake, was hit the hardest. As the death toll rises and crucial infrastructure crumbles, thousands have been displaced. Mourad Wahba, the UN secretary-general's deputy special representative for Haiti, described Matthew as the "largest humanitarian event" since the earthquake.
    The devastation was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where winds of 125 mph (200 kph) destroyed homes, flooded villages and cut off the island from the rest of the country.
    National Route 2, which connects Port-au-Prince with Haiti's southern peninsula, broke apart when the bridge collapsed, the country's civil protection agency said. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's Presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday. A new date has not been set.
    Emergency responders can&#39;t get to devastated parts of southern Haiti after a key bridge collapsed.
    Emergency responders can't get to devastated parts of southern Haiti after a key bridge collapsed.
    Read More

    'Violently unpredictable'

    As of Thursday morning, Matthew hurled 125 mph (205 kph) winds as it churned toward the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.
    The storm was about 30 miles southeast of Nassau and was moving northwest at 12 mph.
    Farther south, on the outer island of Long Island, residents began to feel Matthew's presence.
    Jeanette Walker said she lost power around noon as winds whipped palm trees and angry waves crashed on the beach, shaking her home.
    CNN meteorologists expect storm surges in the Bahamas as high as 15 feet, along with intense rains and damaging winds.
    Prime Minister Perry Christie warned that Matthew had the potential to be "violently unpredictable."
    The Bahamas could get hit with up to 15 inches of rain and "life-threatening" surf conditions, the hurricane center said.
    Resident Bruce Darville said he prepared for Matthew's arrival by collecting water, nonperishable foods and other essentials.
    "We've got a generator, so we make sure that's all fueled up, make sure your vehicle's fueled up. And we leave the rest to the good master."

    'A total disaster'

    Gavin Cohen and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Gavin Cohen and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 34
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put up plywood on a window to prepare for Hurricane Matthew as it approaches the area on October 6 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put up plywood on a window to prepare for Hurricane Matthew as it approaches the area on October 6 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 34
    Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns toward the US coast, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns toward the US coast, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 34
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines I-26 westbound in Columbia, South Carolina, on October 5 as people evacuate the area before Hurricane Matthew makes landfall.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines I-26 westbound in Columbia, South Carolina, on October 5 as people evacuate the area before Hurricane Matthew makes landfall.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 34
    People carry a coffin and try to cross La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the country even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People carry a coffin and try to cross La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the country even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 34
    Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave, southwest of Port-au-Prince, where a bridge collapsed during the rains brought by Hurricane Matthew October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave, southwest of Port-au-Prince, where a bridge collapsed during the rains brought by Hurricane Matthew October 5.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 34
    People who were evacuated return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, following Hurricane Matthew on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People who were evacuated return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, following Hurricane Matthew on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 34
    People embrace amid the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People embrace amid the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 34
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, on October 5. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba&#39;s easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, on October 5. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 34
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 34
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 34
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 34
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a Sunoco gas station in advance of Hurricane Matthew in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a Sunoco gas station in advance of Hurricane Matthew in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 34
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 34
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 34
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 34
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 34
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 34
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 34
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 34
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 34
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 34
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 34
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 34
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 34
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 34
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 34
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 34
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 34
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 34
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 34
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 34
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 34
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 34
    09 Hurricane Matthew US 100607 Hurricane Matthew US 100610 hurricane matthew preps 02 i-26 west columbia 100501 hurricane matthew 1005 - RESTRICTEDHaiti 18Hurricane Matthew CUBA 100504 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627948079791301 Hurricane Matthew Cuba 100506 hurricane matthew 1005 GettyImages-61287221608 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627969399790301 Matthew Cuba 1004Hurricane Matthew USA 100432 Hurricane Matthew 10-0527 hurricane mathtew 100441 Hurricane Matthew 10-0538 Hurricane Matthew 10-0536 Hurricane Matthew 10-0534 Hurricane Matthew 10-0522 Hurricane Matthew 10-0423 Hurricane Matthew 10-0425 Hurricane Matthew 10-0415 Hurricane Matthew 10-0416 Hurricane Matthew 10-0419 Hurricane Matthew 10-0414 Hurricane Matthew 10-0418 Hurricane Matthew 10-0401 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61217003202 hurricane matthew AP_1627774313454003 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61206464005 hurricane matthew AP_1627678075005707 hurricane matthew AP_1627684090582306 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61207314608 hurricane matthew AP_16276050884293
    In Haiti, where Matthew made landfall Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm has passed but the aftermath has just begun, prompting an influx of international aid.
    At least 23 people are dead, and thousands more displaced. At least 1,580 homes have been flooded, and about 3,215 families have been affected by Matthew, the country's Civil Protection Agency said.
    More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    Haitian pastor Louis St. Germain said the storm sheared a wall off his house and tore roofs off many buildings in the area.
    "The river has overflowed all around us," St. Germain said. "It's terrible ... a total disaster."
    Forecasters predicted parts of Haiti could get a total of 40 inches of rain -- a disastrous amount for a nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.
    Haiti: a nation sadly familiar with hurricanes and earthquakes
    "Much of the population is displaced and communication systems are down," Wahba said. "We've received reports of destroyed houses and overflowing hospitals with shortages of buckets and fresh water. The hospital in Les Cayes has had its roof blown off by the force of winds."
    The U.S. Agency for International Development is sending $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Haiti following the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team the previous day. USAID workers are set to receive help from a joint task force lending military helicopters to carry personnel and supplies for disaster relief operations.
    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

      JUST WATCHED

      Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti 01:05
    Residents could face risks from another threat: standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.
    "Water is going to be a major issue," said Jean Claude Fignole, Oxfam's influence program director in Haiti.
    "Our priority is to get clean water and hygiene items to families as fast as possible to avoid a spike in cases of cholera. In the weeks and months to come, hunger is likely to emerge as big concern. Some crops in the south of the country have been totally destroyed."
    A neighborhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is flooded.
    A neighborhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is flooded.

    Dozens of houses washed away

    More than 30 houses were washed away by Hurricane Matthew in Cuba's northeastern seaside town of Baracoa, the site where Christopher Columbus first landed in the Americas, a resident in the town said.
    No fatalities were reported, as the seafront area of the town had been evacuated ahead of Matthew's arrival.
    Elsewhere in the region, hundreds of people lost the roofs on their houses due to the storm, Cuban state media reported.

    US braces for impact

    How to prepare for a hurricane
    orig weather preparing for a hurricane_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      How to prepare for a hurricane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How to prepare for a hurricane 01:00
    Officials in the United States have taken steps to prepare for the storm's arrival. Governors in four Southern states have declared states of emergency.
    "I cannot emphasize enough that everyone in our state must prepare now for a direct hit," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "Having a plan in place could mean the difference between life and death."
    How to help those affected

    Patrick Oppmann reported from Cuba; Holly Yan and Max Blau reported from Atlanta. CNN's Deborah Bloom, Alexander Leininger, Alison Daye, Natalie Gallon and journalist Yvetot Gouin contributed.