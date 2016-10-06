Story highlights Fabio Cuttica spent almost a week last year with FARC rebels in Colombia

Colombians rejected a peace deal this week that would have ended the war

(CNN) Fabio Cuttica waited days to journey into the jungle.

A military operation there forced him to postpone his plans. And once he set out on the trip, he had to leave his cell phone behind so no one would follow him.

It was difficult to reach the remote rebel camp in eastern Colombia, but for Cuttica, it was worth the wait.

"They have a rhythm that's completely different from ours. Communication, everything moves more slowly in the jungle," he said. "You have to be very patient."

The 43-year-old photographer spent almost a week last year inside a FARC camp, documenting the guerrillas' lives.

