Breaking News

Inside a FARC camp

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 8:10 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The morning call is issued at 4:30 a.m. for members of a FARC camp in Colombia&#39;s Meta Department. After an exercise session, the rebels sing the organization&#39;s hymn and their commander reads them the important news of the day. Photographer Fabio Cuttica spent time with the guerrillas in November.
Photos:
The morning call is issued at 4:30 a.m. for members of a FARC camp in Colombia's Meta Department. After an exercise session, the rebels sing the organization's hymn and their commander reads them the important news of the day. Photographer Fabio Cuttica spent time with the guerrillas in November.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The poor roads in the region make the camp very isolated, Cuttica said.
Photos:
The poor roads in the region make the camp very isolated, Cuttica said.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
The conflict between FARC and the Colombian government has lasted for more than 50 years. It is Latin America&#39;s longest war.
Photos:
The conflict between FARC and the Colombian government has lasted for more than 50 years. It is Latin America's longest war.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
These personal items were found in a rebel&#39;s backpack.
Photos:
These personal items were found in a rebel's backpack.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
FARC negotiator Ruben Zamora briefs a group of rebels on a peace deal with the Colombian government. The country voted the peace deal down in a referendum this week.
Photos:
FARC negotiator Ruben Zamora briefs a group of rebels on a peace deal with the Colombian government. The country voted the peace deal down in a referendum this week.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Danilo, a FARC rebel, is illuminated by a small flashlight. From 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., lighting was not allowed at the camp.
Photos:
Danilo, a FARC rebel, is illuminated by a small flashlight. From 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., lighting was not allowed at the camp.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
A guerrilla fighter prepares to take a bath in the river.
Photos:
A guerrilla fighter prepares to take a bath in the river.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
A young doctor at the camp treats a fighter suffering from leishmaniasis.
Photos:
A young doctor at the camp treats a fighter suffering from leishmaniasis.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Rebels exercise with their rifles in the early morning.
Photos:
Rebels exercise with their rifles in the early morning.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
In order to avoid detection, no cell phones or other transmitting devices are allowed in the camp. In many cases, a small transistor radio is the only means of communication with the outside world.
Photos:
In order to avoid detection, no cell phones or other transmitting devices are allowed in the camp. In many cases, a small transistor radio is the only means of communication with the outside world.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Rebels learn how to build modems to communicate with other divisions.
Photos:
Rebels learn how to build modems to communicate with other divisions.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
A rebel prepares breakfast in the pre-dawn light.
Photos:
A rebel prepares breakfast in the pre-dawn light.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Many of the fighters were hoping that a peace deal would pave the way for them to return to life as civilians. &quot;They were all very excited to leave this situation,&quot; Cuttica said. &quot;I saw in them a hope of getting out and doing very simple things.&quot;
Photos:
Many of the fighters were hoping that a peace deal would pave the way for them to return to life as civilians. "They were all very excited to leave this situation," Cuttica said. "I saw in them a hope of getting out and doing very simple things."
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos farc RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Fabio Cuttica spent almost a week last year with FARC rebels in Colombia
  • Colombians rejected a peace deal this week that would have ended the war

(CNN)Fabio Cuttica waited days to journey into the jungle.

A military operation there forced him to postpone his plans. And once he set out on the trip, he had to leave his cell phone behind so no one would follow him.
    It was difficult to reach the remote rebel camp in eastern Colombia, but for Cuttica, it was worth the wait.
    "They have a rhythm that's completely different from ours. Communication, everything moves more slowly in the jungle," he said. "You have to be very patient."
    The 43-year-old photographer spent almost a week last year inside a FARC camp, documenting the guerrillas' lives.
    Read More
    While he was there, negotiators in Havana, Cuba, were trying to hash out a deal between the Colombian government and FARC to end Latin America's longest war. The agreement fell through this week after Colombians voted against it in a national referendum. Now officials are back at the negotiating table, and it's unclear what will happen next.
    Photographer Fabio Cuttica (Photo by Lorenzo Poli)
    Photographer Fabio Cuttica (Photo by Lorenzo Poli)
    Seeing a FARC camp up close showed Cuttica things he hadn't expected. Many of the fighters were women, many of them were young, and daily routines were regimented.
    "Everything is very organized ... from the most basic to the most complicated things," he said.
    The images Cuttica captured show stark contrasts in camp life. In one photo, rebels exercise with rifles above their head. Another shows personal items from a guerrilla fighter's backpack: Books about resistance and living in hiding sit beside a watch and a bottle of nail polish.
    The trip came at a unique time in Cuttica's life, just days after his daughter's birth. When the rebels learned about his newborn daughter, many of them shared details about their own families -- opening up about children and parents left behind.
    With negotiations ongoing, he says, many of the fighters were studying and trying to prepare for their next steps, hoping that a deal would pave the way for them to return to life as civilians.

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    "They were all very excited to leave this situation. I saw in them a hope of getting out and doing very simple things," he said.
    Nearly a year later, Cuttica says, the future is unclear.
    "Now more than ever we are in a moment of uncertainty," he said. "We don't know what is going to happen."
    Cuttica says he hopes his images from the FARC camp will make people think about the future they want for Colombia.
    "I search for stories and tell them in an honest way," he said. "I simply want people to question themselves."

    Fabio Cuttica is a photographer based in Bogota, Colombia. He is represented by Contrasto. You can follow him on Facebook.