Photographer witness to migrant plight

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Migrants swim toward a rescue boat manned by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4.
graphic warning - multiple images
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants try to pull a child out of the water.
A migrant is rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants wait to be rescued.
A migrant is lowered into the water during a rescue mission.
A child is lifted above the crowded boat as migrants wait to be rescued.
A child is rescued by a member of Proactiva Open Arms.
The bodies of refugees and migrants who died on a rubber boat lie on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea on October 5.
Bodies lie at the bottom level of a three-level wooden vessel.
Members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO prepare to evacuate a body on a stretcher from the third level of a wooden vessel.
Members of Proactiva Open Arms move the bodies of 29 migrants to a life boat. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/world/iyw-migrant-how-to-help/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;How to help the ongoing migrant crisis&lt;/a&gt;
