Photographer witness to migrant plight
Migrants swim toward a rescue boat manned by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4.
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants try to pull a child out of the water.
A migrant is rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants wait to be rescued.
A migrant is lowered into the water during a rescue mission.
A child is lifted above the crowded boat as migrants wait to be rescued.
A child is rescued by a member of Proactiva Open Arms.
The bodies of refugees and migrants who died on a rubber boat lie on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea on October 5.
Bodies lie at the bottom level of a three-level wooden vessel.
Members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO prepare to evacuate a body on a stretcher from the third level of a wooden vessel.
