Portugal's Antonio Guterres poised to become next UN secretary-general

(CNN)Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is poised to become the next United Nations secretary-general, after the 15 Security Council members agreed to put his name forward to a formal vote.
Guterres, who was head of the UN's refugee agency for ten years until 2015, emerged as the Security Council's runaway favorite after the latest in a series of straw polls on Wednesday.
Vitaly Churkin, Russian Ambassador to the UN and current Security Council president, told reporters that Guterres would face a vote in the UN Security Council on Thursday.
"Today after our sixth straw poll we have a clear favorite, and his name is Antonio Guterres," he said.
Thirteen candidates were initially nominated by member states to compete for the position at the head of the world body. The straw polls are held by the Security Council to encourage a thinning of the field, and help to arrive at a single candidate.
Guterres will replace the incumbent secretary-general, South Korea's Ban Ki-moon, whose second five-year term ends on December 31. No secretary-general has held office for more than two terms.
Former Portuguese PM
Guterres, 67, led his country from 1995 to 2002 as head of the Socialist Party.
From 2005 to 2015, he served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He is credited with cutting costs at the agency during his tenure, as well as lifting its performance as it grappled with the migrant crisis.
A practicing Catholic, he remarried after his first wife died of cancer, and has two children.
The Secretary-General of the UN is appointed under a two-stage process. A candidate is first recommended by the Security Council, and must then be approved by the General Assembly.
The Security Council holds its discussions on who to recommend in private, conducting a series of ballots in years in which there is more than one candidate.
Eastern European nations felt it was their turn
Guterres' closest rival for the position was considered to be Kristalina Georgieva, a 63-year-old Bulgarian who is the European Commission Vice-President responsible for Budget and Human Resources.
There was a strong sentiment among eastern European nations that it was their region's turn to produce the next secretary-general, based on an informal notion of a rotation system -- although this is not provided for in the U.N. Charter.
Many of the 13 candidates for the role hailed from eastern Europe.