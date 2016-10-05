Portugal's Antonio Guterres poised to become next UN secretary-general

Story highlights Guterres was previously PM of Portugal and head of the UN's refugee agency

His closest rival was Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva

(CNN) Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is poised to become the next United Nations secretary-general, after the 15 Security Council members agreed to put his name forward to a formal vote.

Guterres, who was head of the UN's refugee agency for ten years until 2015, emerged as the Security Council's runaway favorite after the latest in a series of straw polls on Wednesday.

Vitaly Churkin, Russian Ambassador to the UN and current Security Council president, told reporters that Guterres would face a vote in the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Today after our sixth straw poll we have a clear favorite, and his name is Antonio Guterres," he said.

Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York in April.

Thirteen candidates were initially nominated by member states to compete for the position at the head of the world body. The straw polls are held by the Security Council to encourage a thinning of the field, and help to arrive at a single candidate.

