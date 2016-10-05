Story highlights Nano four-wheel drive car, tiny lift and molecular muscle built

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says the technology could lead to a revolution

(CNN) The 2016 Nobel Prize for Chemistry has been awarded to three European molecular scientists who developed the world's smallest machines.

The prize went to Jean-Pierre Sauvage of the University of Strasbourg in France; Sir James Fraser Stoddart of Northwestern University in the United States; and Bernard L Feringa of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands for the "design and synthesis of molecular machines."

The laureate medal featuring the profile of Alfred Nobel.

"The 2016 Nobel Laureates in Chemistry have miniaturized machines and taken chemistry to a new dimension," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The men, who have researched both independently and with each other, will share the 8 million kronor ($933,000) prize between them.

According to the Nobel Prize Twitter account, Stoddart said: "It's not just a scientific family, it's almost a biological family; we're very close to each other."