Special ed teacher invites students to join her bridal party

Story highlights Kinsey French teaches children with Down syndrome in Louisville, Kentucky

"There was never a doubt" her students would be part of her wedding, she says

(CNN) A wedding is always a special event. But for Kinsey French, it was truly extraordinary.

French, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been teaching children with Down syndrome for the past three years at the Christian Academy's Providence School.

She's deeply fond of her students. French's now-husband, Josh, even proposed to her in front of her class, knowing how much they meant to her.

So when it came to her big day, she invited all of them to be in her bridal party.

"When you're working with students in that close a level you develop a special relationship, and I wanted them to be part of this special day," French said.

Read More