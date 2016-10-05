Story highlights Sgt. Steve Owen was a 29-year veteran of the force

His wife and two children were able to see him in the hospital before he died

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant dead was fatally shot Wednesday while responding to a burglary call, authorities said.

Steve Owen's wife, an arsons explosives detective, and two adult children were able to see him in the hospital before he succumbed to his injuries, sheriff's Executive Officer Neal Tyler said.

"This has been a very dark day for the LA County Sheriff's Department," Capt. Steve Katz said.

"We're all suffering now. His family certainly is suffering, his law enforcement family is suffering. It doesn't get worse than this," Katz said.

Owen, a 29-year department veteran, was awarded a medal of valor in 2014, the department's highest honor. He helped arrest a man who used a driver as human shield while trying to elude officers who had been pursuing him on another matter.

