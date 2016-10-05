Boy killed in school shooting gets sendoff fit for Superman

Story highlights Pastor: Jacob Hall recently told mom, "Jesus loves everyone, even those who do bad things"

Hall was the lone fatality from playground shooting at Townville Elementary School last week

(CNN) Townville, South Carolina, celebrated its own little superhero Wednesday in laying to rest Jacob Hall, the first-grader slain when a teen opened fire on a school playground last week.

Those eulogizing the boy echoed the sentiments of the boy's parents, Rodger and Renae, who have said they're sure Jacob has already forgiven the 14-year-old accused of killing him

So magnanimous was the oft-grinning 6-year-old that the Monday before his death he told his mother, "Jesus loves everyone, even those who do bad things," Tim Marcengill, associate pastor of Oakdale Baptist Church, told mourners.

"We need to follow Jacob's word," he said.

Sanctuary filling up fast for Jacob Hall's funeral half an hour before the ceremony starts. #townvillestrong #SuperheroesForJacob pic.twitter.com/Lpla9Oo5k6 — Aly Myles (@AlyWYFF) October 5, 2016

Marcengill posed a rhetorical question to those in attendance: Why is it we have the word widower for men who lose wives, the word widow for women who lose husbands, the word orphan for kids who lose parents, but no word for parents who lose children?