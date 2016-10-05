Story highlights US residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew

People have flocked to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies

(CNN) Ethan Wegerif, 3, prepared for his first hurricane Wednesday.

He helped his mother Jennifer change the batteries in their flashlights. In fact, batteries were one of the few items remaining when Ethan and his mother visited a supermarket in Merritt Island, Florida, the other night. There was no water left. Cans of soup were "flying off the shelves," Jennifer Wegerif said via email. They spent about two hours navigating the store and standing in line to check out.

Jennifer's husband, Dean, left work at the Kennedy Space Center early Tuesday to prepare for the deadly storm churning toward the southeastern United States.

"We will be staying," Jennifer Wegerif said. "We will pull all of our lawn furniture and plants inside and put up our hurricane shutters. The plan is to hunker down and ride out the storm."

Preparing today for #hurricanematthew Teaching Ethan how to change out batteries and test flash lights this morning. #ethaneverett #threeyearsold A photo posted by Jennifer (@jwegerif) on Oct 5, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

