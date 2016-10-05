Story highlights Florida governor says residents need to prepare to be hit by major hurricane

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina issue emergency declarations

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew likely won't strike the US for another day -- but after seeing its devastating impact on Haiti, many are not taking chances.

They've raided stores for supplies, waited in seemingly endless gas station lines and evacuated their homes as the storm threatens much of the East Coast.

After its harsh winds and heavy rains assailed Caribbean nations, Hurricane Matthew continued early Wednesday its march toward the US. The deadly hurricane, which has sustained winds at 125 mph as it heads toward the Bahamas, has triggered a hurricane warning for parts of Florida -- and started to cause headaches elsewhere along the East Coast.

Forecasters predict it will be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it brushes up against the East Coast -- including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina -- sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday.

Texroy Spence, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, loads plywood onto his car at the Home Depot in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could make landfall in any of those states. It also noted that long-range forecasting can be imprecise and cautioned each of those areas to be on guard.