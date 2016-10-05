Story highlights Florida governor says residents need to prepare to be hit by major hurricane

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina issue state of emergency declarations

(CNN) After its harsh winds and heavy rains assailed Caribbean nations, Hurricane Matthew late Tuesday night continued to march toward the US, where people have already started to stock up on goods and evacuate their homes.

The deadly hurricane, which has sustained winds at 130 mph as it heads toward the Bahamas, late Tuesday triggered a hurricane warning for parts of Florida -- and started to cause headaches elsewhere along the East Coast.

Forecasters predict the Category 4 hurricane will brush up against the East Coast -- including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina -- sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could make landfall in any of those states. It also noted that long-range forecasting can be imprecise and cautioned each of those areas to be on guard.

"When a hurricane is forecast to take a track roughly parallel to a coastline, as Matthew is forecast to do ... it becomes very difficult to estimate impacts this far in advance," the hurricane center said.