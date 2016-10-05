Story highlights Jeanne, Floyd and David hit the Southeast United States

Hurricane Matthew could make landfall in Florida on Friday

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew is a powerful storm that could have Florida in its crosshairs.

It's too soon to say with certainty whether Matthew will make landfall in the United States. And it's too soon to pinpoint the exact path the storm will take as it heads northwest.

But here's one way to think about what could happen: Comparing the projected track of Hurricane Matthew with past hurricanes that traveled a similar path and hit the United States.

Matthew was packing 120 mph winds as the Category 3 storm headed toward the Bahamas on Wednesday.

The latest projections indicate it could make landfall in Florida on Friday morning as a major hurricane.

